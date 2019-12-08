NBA 2019-20: 3 dark horses for the Los Angeles Lakers this season so far

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 08 Dec 2019, 18:34 IST SHARE

The Lakers are having fun right now.

The Los Angeles Lakers have surged to the top of the league standings, and are doing so in effortless fashion. With a league-leading 20-3 (0.870) win-loss record, LeBron James and Co. are just obliterating every team standing their way. Their latest win over the Portland Trail Blazers stretched their road winning streak to an emphatic total of 11 games.

But there's more to this team than just LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The dynamic duo has been surrounded by a well-assembled support crew that has been functioning to perfection at a consistent rate. As a result, the roster seems deeper on court than it does on paper.

The role players have played a pivotal role in making this a top 5 squad on both ends of the floor. Let's take a look at the three Lakers players who have broken out of their shells to provide vital support for this team.

#1 Dwight Howard

Dwight is a former 3-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Coming off a potentially career-damaging year in Washington, Dwight Howard was in desperate need of a resurgent run this season. When DeMarcus Cousins went down, the Lakers front office decided to gamble with this man, and thankfully it turned out to be their second best off-season move this year.

The 8-time All-Star has been coming off the bench for LA and is recording 7 points, 7 rebounds and 1.4 swats per matchup. As a backup center, his presence in the paint has been intimidating for opponents trying to get easy buckets driving to the hoop.

Playing almost 20 minutes per contest, Howard's reunion with the Lakers has been nothing short of a fairytale.

His impact and energy on the floor in contesting shots along with his involvement and support for the squad while he's on the bench have led to a healthy locker room for the title contenders.

1 / 3 NEXT