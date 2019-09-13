NBA 2019-20: 3 players that need a new team ahead of the upcoming season

Kevin Love is among the players that would benefit from a move

The 2019-20 NBA season is quickly approaching, and plenty of changes have taken place during a thrilling off-season. Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will lead in a new era for the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Philadelphia 76ers responded to the departure of Jimmy Butler by signing Al Horford and Josh Richardson.

But while a record number of the NBA's top players got to choose their next move in free agency, several players around the league remain in unsatisfactory scenarios due to being locked into long-term deals. So ahead of the 19-20 season, we take a look at three players that would benefit from being traded.

#3 Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins has spent his first five seasons in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves

Andrew Wiggins was drafted first overall in the 2014 NBA draft, and the Kansas product looked destined to be a future star after winning Rookie of the Year in his debut season. Wiggins continued to improve over the next two years, and the then 22-year-old seemed on the verge of becoming an All-Star after averaging 23.6 points and 4.0 rebounds during the 16-17 season.

However, fast forward two years and Wiggins' development has stalled. Last season, he shot a career-low 41% from the field and often looked uninterested on the court. Wiggins' defense has also been criticized, although this has been attributed to a lack of effort rather than ability.

Nevertheless, at 24 Wiggins still has the chance to live up to his early promise, and he demonstrated his ability during an excellent 40-point performance against the Thunder back in January. Wiggins will never be the focal point in Minnesota due to the presence of Karl-Anthony Towns, and a trade will serve as a reboot to his faltering career.

