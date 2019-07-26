NBA 2019-20: 5 biggest expiring contracts this season

Kyle Lowry is one of the highest expiring contracts

The NBA off-season has seemingly come to a standstill with most free agents having come to a decision as to which teams they will be playing for in the near future.

Still, there are a lot of players in teams that are in the final year of their contracts which makes them very good trade pieces. Teams in such scenarios take on a worse player and a young player who has a better ceiling, while the expiring contract can help in a title push.

Here are 5 of the biggest expiring contracts this season which teams will want to trade for.

#5 Chandler Parsons (Atlanta Hawks): $25,102,511 for the 2018-19 season

Chandler Parsons finally got away from Memphis

Chandler Parsons is probably the definition of a maximum contract gone wrong. After having 4 stellar seasons with the Houston Rockets and the Dallas Mavericks, he landed a maximum deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Parsons showed none of the promise and skill at Memphis, playing just 95 games in 3 whole seasons, with injuries and horrid form making his contract almost untradeable.

Last season, Parsons averaged just 7.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25 games played, averaging under 20 minutes a match. His fall from grace has mostly been attributed to a bunch of knee injuries, which took away a lot of his athleticism.

Parsons was one of the first versatile forwards in the NBA and had his game modelled for the modern NBA. His 6'10" size and elite shooting ability had vaulted him into rare company. He was averaging 15.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1 steal per game before signing the maximum deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

No championship contender will be looking to trade for Parsons from the Atlanta Hawks right now as he has no upside for any team in his current state. If he can prove that his knee can hold up and that he can become a handy scoring option off the bench, it might pique the interest of a few squads.

