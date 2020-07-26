NBA 2019-20: 5 Eastern Conference players who need to step up in Orlando

The Eastern Conference has seen a massive improvement in the competition this season. While the non-playoff teams continue to be mediocre, those gunning for a deep postseason run have improved in quality.

Realistically speaking, five NBA teams in the East have a chance of making the NBA Finals this season with the sixth one knocking on the doors. That makes the seeding games in Orlando all the more important.

The whole new game of NBA

Playing in a new environment makes things all the more difficult and a few players will have to excel to give their team the edge following the NBA restart. On that note, let us look at five players from the East who need to step up in Orlando.

#5 Wesley Matthews (Milwaukee Bucks)

Wes Matthews needs to increase his production in Orlando

When the Milwaukee Bucks signed Wesley Matthews on a veteran's minimum in the summer of 2019, it was considered to be a shrewd deal. While Matthews hasn't particularly let down his team, he's averaging a career-low 7.5 points per game this NBA season.

Matthews is no longer the volume scorer that he used to be during his Portland days but he has the required tools in his Arsenal to be able to produce more. As a starter on the Bucks' side, one expects him to average double-digit points at the very least.

Heading into the NBA Playoffs, opposition teams will try to clog the paint to halt Giannis Antetokounmpo's juggernaut. This will result in players on the perimeter being left open. Given that Matthews hasn't been as lethal from downtown, he may be left open and that's when he has to capitalize on his opportunities.

The smallest of margins decide games in the NBA Playoffs and even a slight increase in output from Matthews could give Mike Budenholzer's men an edge in crunch games.

#4 Caris LeVert (Brooklyn Nets)

Caris LeVert will be expected to lead the Nets in Orlando

There's little expectation from the Brooklyn Nets heading into the NBA restart. They've lost six key players due to injuries or the coronavirus and the replacements just simply aren't good enough to have any ambition.

Having said that, we've seen miracles happen in the NBA before as well and if the Brooklyn Nets are to achieve anything in Orlando, Caris LeVert will have to play a big part. LeVert had a forgetful night during Brooklyn's first scrimmage game against the New Orleans Pelicans but at the same time, this has been his breakout year.

LeVert is averaging 17.7 points a game and with the ball expected to be in his hands for much longer in Disney World, there's no reason why he shouldn't be able to increase that number.

At a more personal level, LeVert also needs to step up to show his worth to the Brooklyn front office. There's a good chance that he's used as the bargaining chip if the Nets decide to trade for a third star to slot alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. This is where he needs to prove that he is ready to become that third star.

#3 Shake Milton (Philadelphia 76ers)

Shake Milton is set to play at the point for the Sixers

Slowly but surely, Shake Milton has emerged as a key component for the Philadelphia 76ers after the NBA All-Star break. The second-year guard averaged 16.5 points per game in those 10 games and shot an imperious 59.2% from downtown.

He took his opportunity in the absence of Ben Simmons but must continue to perform following the latter's return. Simmons will shift to power forward for the rest of the season but with him in the starting line-up, Milton is likely to get more spot-up opportunities.

Milton being in the starting line-up gives some much-needed balance to Philadelphia and he must continue to shoot the ball well in Orlando to boost his team's chances.

#2 Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

Tyler Herro has been one of the steals of the 2019 NBA Draft

The 20-year-old Tyler Herro has composure well beyond his years. He has the highest cumulative plus-minus record among all Miami Heat player in the clutch and has also drained the most treys for the Heat in such situations.

His four threes against the Chicago Bulls to force overtime and then eventually win the game for Miami shows that the rookie has ice in his veins. However, he is prone to taking tough shots just for the sake of it and that was highlighted in Miami's first NBA scrimmage game against Sacramento Kings. Herro managed 15 points but went 0 for 7 from downtown.

As the 13th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, Herro is already performing better than expected with his 12.9 points per game this season. However, he has shown the potential to be special and he must start by improving his decision making. In addition to that, he will have to continue being money for Miami in crunch situations.

#1 Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers)

Brogdon's performances have declined over the course of the 2019-20 NBA season

Malcolm Brogdon was Indiana Pacers' blockbuster signing last summer. Brogdon had averaged a 50-40-90 last season and started this NBA campaign like the star he was meant to be, averaging over 20 points a game for Nate McMillan's side.

However, inconsistency crept into his game since December and now the 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year finds himself scoring his treys at an accuracy of only 31.3%. He has been a key playmaker for Indiana as well, averaging 7.1 assists per game.

Now, depending on the extent of Domantas Sabonis' foot injury, more will be asked of Brogdon who himself is returning from a hip injury. His contributions will be vital for the Pacers who are currently placed fifth in the East and have hopes of a deep NBA Playoffs run.

