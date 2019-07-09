NBA 2019-20: 5 most well-rounded rosters so far

Denver Nuggets have one of the most well balanced teams in the NBA right now

Most NBA franchises look to sign two or more superstars with their available cap space before building a roster around them to become instant winners in a generation that craves immediate gratification.

However, there are still a few teams who believe in building from the ground up, moulding players into future superstars. The Golden State Warriors were one of the latest teams to draft Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green - turning them into NBA champions and superstars in their own right years later.

There are franchises who have followed this logic, building rosters with depth and talent across all positions to become a really solid roster. With that in mind, here's a look at the top five franchises with a well-rounded roster in the NBA right now:

#5 Indiana Pacers

Oladipo is the standout star for an ever-improving Pacers roster

The Indiana Pacers have always been one of the most consistent teams in the Eastern Conference, year in and year out. This off-season, the Pacers have made a lot of savvy moves that seem to have propelled them into discussions for the title in the East.

They snagged Malcom Brogdon in a sign-and-trade deal, giving up just a future first-round pick in 2020 alongside two second-round draft picks. He will slot in as the primary point-guard, with TJ McConnell serving as a solid backup option.

Victor Oladipo is the All-Star player on this roster and once he recovers from his knee injury, will be their starting shooting guard next season. Jeremy Lamb and Aaron Holiday will play backup to him, while Lamb may slide between the SG and SF positions.

TJ Warren is also a new acquisition for this team, having been traded from the Phoenix Suns - presumably their starting small forward. Doug McDermott and Lamb will split minutes for the spot in the rotation.

The Pacers usually employ the twin towers of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner in their lineups and have shown no inclination yet towards changing this formula. Having drafted Goga Bitadze and veteran Kyle O'Quinn, they have two backup centers too. They have a great thing going on in Indiana and will look to push on, becoming even more successful this upcoming season.

