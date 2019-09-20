NBA 2019-20: Assessing the 3 Worst contracts on the Toronto Raptors roster

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 28 // 20 Sep 2019, 19:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell are among Toronto's highest earners

The Toronto Raptors entered the offseason as NBA champions for the first time in franchise history. However, Toronto's worst fears were realized when Kawhi Leonard opted to leave the organization after just one season as he headed home to his native Los Angeles.

Danny Green also left for The City of Angels in free agency, and the Raptors now face a difficult season as they look to defend their 2019 title. Nevertheless, the organization has yet to hit the reset button and will enter the new season with the aim of contending in the Eastern Conference. The front office's stance could still change as the season advances, and here we will look at the three worst deals on the Raptors' roster.

#3 Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry's future with the Raptors has been called into question

Kyle Lowry was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the 24th overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft and went on to spend two and a half seasons with the team before being traded to the Houston Rockets. Lowry spent three years with the Rockets, establishing himself as a starter for the first time in his career before being traded to Toronto in the summer of 2012.

In Toronto, Lowry has established himself as an All-Star and played a huge role in the team's 2019 title-winning playoff run. However, Lowry turned 33 earlier this year and will earn $33 million over the upcoming final year of his current deal. Lowry will also be looking to sign a new potentially expensive contract, and it is difficult to see how a fading All-Star fits into Toronto's future. Ultimately, Lowry is still an excellent point guard, although his $33 million annual salary is among the most inflated in the NBA.

1 / 3 NEXT