NBA 2019-20: Ranking the 5 best duos in the league today

LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Many superstar free agents this summer either joined a team or were traded to a team with another superstar. For instance, Anthony Davis was traded to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first round draft picks which means that LeBron James and AD are finally on the same team.

Furthermore, Kawhi Leonard managed to convince Paul George to join him on the Clippers whilst Russell Westbrook was traded to the Rockets and is now reunited with his former OKC teammate James Harden.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were a pair that were correctly predicted to be teaming up but the fact they both chose to sign with the Brooklyn Nets disgusted the New York Knicks fans. The Knicks were projected to sign at least one superstar this summer with the amount of cap space they had, but at least they signed a solid group of role players who fit well around the young and talented RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox.

Having said that, let us look at the top 5 duos in the NBA right now:

Honorable mentions (injured players in bold):

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge (SAS)

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis (DAL)

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson (GSW),

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant (BKN),

Trae Young and John Collins (ATL)

#5 Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton

Middleton and Giannis

After the Milwaukee Bucks lost Malcolm Brogdon and Nikola Mirotic this offseason, reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo and All-Star shooting guard Khris Middleton will be relied upon even more on offense.

Overall, I think the Bucks will get slightly worse as a team but the duo of Giannis and Middleton will be more dominant on both ends of the floor. In particular, I expect Khris Middleton to improve his postseason performance because he was quite underwhelming versus the Raptors in last season's Eastern Conference Finals.

