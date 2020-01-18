NBA 2019-20: Raptors take down the Wizards easily

The Washington Wizards lost 140-11 against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night in the NBA, extending their losing streak to 3 games.

This certainly is not the outcome the team were hoping for, especially after guard Bradley Beal brought up issues regarding the "culture" surrounding the Wizards organization. But considering what this team consists of right now, winning won't be easy.

Either way, tonight the team played very sloppily. They allowed 26 turnovers against the Raptors, as well as 22 3-point shots. It's clear that playing defense is not on the agenda for the Wizards and head coach Scott Brooks is not putting enough emphasis on it. One thing to note, Jordan McRae left the game early due to a non-contact injury and his status is up in the air. With that being said, here is an analysis of Friday night's loss.

Bonga scores career-high 17 points

Seems like Isaac Bonga takes an opportunity when given one in a blowout. Even though he got the start, tonight he played 29 minutes and scored a career-high 17 points with 10 rebounds. Bonga achieved a double-double while going 6-9 FG, 3-3 FT, and 2-2 3PT. One has certainly doubted his capability in the past, especially due to him injuring rookie Rui Hachimura and cost the Wizards the game against the Chicago Bulls at home. Bonga will have these moments from time to time where he is on fire, but one would still not expect him to produce consistently like this. Knowing Brooks, Bonga will stay in the starting lineup either way.

TBJ scores 22 points in 26 minutes

As said previously, when Troy Brown Jr. comes off the bench, he is a different type of guy. Tonight, he continued to prove why is a great asset to this team. TBJ scored 22 points going 9-13 FG, 2-3 FT, and 2-4 3PT. He added 8 rebounds, an assist, and 3 steals to the game tonight. TBJ was the only player who played any sort of defense tonight, as 5 of 8 rebounds were defensive rebounds. It has been stated that TBJ should be in the starting lineup. While he had a few good games, it did not work out for him. But with him back on the bench, Brooks has someone who can be a reliable source of points coming off the bench.

What's next?

The Wizards will be back home in Washington D.C. to take on the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Tune-in at 2 PM ET.