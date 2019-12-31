NBA 2019-20: Rookie of the Year Power Rankings Week 11

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

With more than two months of the 2019-20 season now in the books, we have had plenty of time to assess the NBA's latest crop of young talent. While Zion Williamson has yet to make his debut due to the knee injury that he suffered in the weeks leading up to the season, plenty of rookies around the league have managed to make an impression instead.

This year's race to be named Rookie of the Year is wide open as we head into 2020. On that note, we take a look at the latest Rookie of the Year Power Rankings.

#5 Brandon Clarke - Memphis Grizzlies

Brandon Clarke's impact with the Memphis Grizzlies continues to increase

Brandon Clarke's performances for the Memphis Grizzlies were up and down throughout October and November, but the Vancouver native has been excellent in the month of December. Selected 21st overall in this year's draft, Clarke's all-around game has been surprisingly good; the 23-year-old is currently averaging 13.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

In his most recent outing during Memphis' win over the Charlotte Hornets, Clarke finished with 18 points from 12 field goal attempts, while also contributing three assists, three blocks and one steal in 25 minutes. Clarke also reached double figures while shooting high percentages against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, and the power forward is now shooting a hugely impressive 64.7 percent from the floor.

Clarke's accuracy from 3-point range also sits at 45.7 percent, and based on his first few months in the NBA, he appears to be one of the biggest steals from the 2019 draft.

