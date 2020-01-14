NBA 2019-20: Rookie of the Year Power Rankings Week 13

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Ja Morant is among the talent vying to be named Rookie of the Year

In the build-up to the 2019-20 season, Zion Williamson was widely tipped as the heavy favorite to take home the Rookie of the Year Award. The 19-year-old entered the league as the number one pick following a stunning year at Duke and he was expected to play a prominent role in New Orleans' push for the playoffs.

Nevertheless, Williamson has yet to make his NBA debut due to injury, and while he is finally closing in on a return to fitness, it appears that the Rookie of the Year Award is now out of reach. So, with a number of other talent impressing around the league, here we will take a look at the frontrunners to be named 2020 ROTY.

#5 Darius Garland - Cleveland Cavaliers

Darius Garland has been excellent for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the early weeks of 2020

Since recording just two points in 28 minutes against the Boston Celtics in late December, Darius Garland has recorded at least 10 points in each of his last nine appearances. Garland's new-found consistency has been remarkable, and the 19-year-old is coming off the best week of his young career as he averaged 17 points while shooting around 50 percent from the field during games against the Pistons (twice), Nuggets and Lakers.

Garland's playmaking skills were also on show as he recorded 8 assists against Denver, while he also added seven dimes in the loss to the Lakers. The point guard has also managed 2 steals in three of his past four appearances, and Garland is increasingly looking like he could play a huge role in the future of the Cavaliers.

At this stage, he remains an outsider in the Rookie of the Year race, although the teenager is currently trending in the right direction, and if he can sustain his current level throughout the rest of January, he could find himself well in the mix.

1 / 3 NEXT