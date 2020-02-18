NBA 2019-20: Rookie of the Year Power Rankings Week 18

Zion Williamson is among the rookies in the mix to be named 2020 Rookie of the Year

While Saturday's Slam Dunk Contest and the headlining All-Star Game dominated talk from the 2020 All-Star Weekend, basketball fans were also provided with the chance to see the NBA's brightest talent in action during Friday's Rising Stars Challenge. In addition to returning sophomore stars such as Luka Doncic and Trae Young, several of the top rookies of the season also got the chance to impress on the big stage in Chicago.

With the prestigious weekend now in the books, focus shifts to the business end of the 2019-20 NBA season, and a number of the rookies that featured in Chicago are in contention to be named 2020 Rookie of the Year. So, as we head into the final third of the season, here we will take a look at the latest Rookie of the Year Power Rankings.

#5 Rui Hachimura - Washington Wizards

Rui Hachimura has been sharp since making his return from a groin injury

Following an excellent start to the season, Rui Hachimura missed 23 games due to a groin injury. Nevertheless, the Japanese star has looked sharp following his return on Feb. 4 and has averaged 13.6 points, and 6.8 rebounds, in 26.9 minutes over five appearances. Hachimura looked particularly sharp as he dropped 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting against the Bulls last week, and the 22-year-old has shot 51.9% from the field since making his return.

Hachimura also delivered a strong performance during the Rising Stars Game in Chicago - and his defense has shown signs of improvement. Admittedly, Hachimura's lengthy absence has impacted his hopes of being named ROY, although the forward is averaging 13.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists - and he will continue to put up big numbers over the final months of the season.

