NBA 2019-20: Rookie of the Year Power Rankings Week 8

Eric Paschall is among the first-year players vying to be named 2020 Rookie of the Year

The race to be named 2019 Rookie of the Year came down to a battle between Luka Doncic and Trae Young, but the 2020 field is much wider thanks to the surprisingly stacked draft class.

Heading into the 2019 draft, some had labeled the class as one of the weakest in recent memory. However, several players have immediately stepped up, making a significant impact on their respective teams.

With Zion Williamson still out due to injury, it appears that his chances of making a run for the award are fading. Here, we take a look at the individuals that are best positioned to be named 2020 Rookie of the Year.

#5 Kendrick Nunn - Miami Heat

Kendrick Nunn has played a big role in Miami's excellent start to the season

Kendrick Nunn's performances haven't exactly stood out over the past few weeks, but the 24-year-old continues to put in solid performances for a Miami Heat team that has one of the best records in the NBA.

Through 24 appearances this season, Nunn has averaged 15.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game. Moreover, the Chicago native is currently shooting 44 percent from the field.

Nunn combined for just 15 points against the Raptors and Celtics, although the shooting guard improved during wins over Washington and Chicago as he contributed 32 points on almost 50% shooting.

Nunn's defense has also continued to improve in recent weeks, although after starting the season shooting 40% from deep, the rookie has connected with just 7 of his last 36 attempts.

Ultimately, Nunn remains in the conversation to be named Rookie of the Year thanks to his consistently good performances on a winning team. That said, he could use a breakout performance in the next week.

