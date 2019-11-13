NBA 2019-20: Three reasons why the Golden State Warriors tanking makes sense

The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA for the past five years. They reached five consecutive NBA finals and won on three occasions.

After winning their first title in the 2015 NBA season, they lost to LeBron's Cavs in 2016. Then they added Kevin Durant to their juggernaut lineup and made it almost unfair for the rest of the league. They totally dominated for two consecutive seasons and beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals on both occasions.

Last season, they suffered from injury woes to their star players and lost in the finals. Durant bolted to the Brooklyn Nets in the free agency. Klay Thompson is out with a knee injury. Andre Iguodala and Livingston have also left the team. The Warriors no longer possess the star power of the earlier years.

Here are the three reasons why the Golden State Warriors tanking makes sense:

#3 Top lottery pick in the NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors have been horrible on both ends of the floor. They have started the season on a very poor note and have a 2-9 record. The Warriors currently have a roster constructed with young players and don't look competitive this season.

D'Angelo Russell has been playing superbly of late but he doesn't look like a good fit in the long run next to Steph and Klay in the backcourt.

The Warriors tanking can help them get a top lottery pick in next years draft. They can create a good trade package built around the lottery pick and Russell and get a championship team for next season. They can have a fully healthy and functional squad and really go hard next season.

