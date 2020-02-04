NBA 2019-20: Top 5 individual performances from last night (2 February)

James Harden

We didn't have an impressive slot of games in the NBA last night, mostly because of the Superbowl from the NFL. Nevertheless, we did see some good individual performances across the league, and some teams gathered some important wins to help their position in the league table.

The Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets were all in action, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden and Nikola Jokic producing impactful performances.

Here, we look at the five best performances from last night's NBA action:

5 Andre Drummond

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

Even though he fouled out at the beginning of over-time last night, Andre Drummond still deserves a spot in this list for his dominating performance against the Denver Nuggets. He ended the match with 21 points, 17 rebounds and 4 assists, and his performance from the 4th quarter is probably the main reason why Detroit managed to defeat the Nuggets.

Drummond had 12 points, seven rebounds and one block in the fourth quarter, and together with Nikola Jokic, was among the best players on the court.

After Derrick Rose's first quarter injury, Drummond took control of the game for the Pistons, and was an important leader for the young team. This was Drummond's 400th double-double of his career at just 26 years of age; only Dwight Howard managed to reach this milestone at a younger age, at 25.

It was a great night for Drummond, as his team managed to break a 5-game losing streak. It should be interesting to see how strong Detroit's push for the playoffs will be in the next months.

