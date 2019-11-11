NBA 2019-20: Top 5 mid-range scorers in the league right now

The list will be incomplete without DeMar DeRozan on it

A lot of people these days say that the mid-range game is dead. That is true to a certain extent, because the number of shots taken from that region has come down significantly in the last few years.

With three-point shot becoming the new norm, players rarely take shots from mid-range. Like they say, a three is better than a two.

However, there are still players in the league for whom the mid-range is bread and butter, and they rely heavily on it. Even though the layup and the three-point shot are the most popular ways to score these days, a mid-range shot is still very important down the stretch, when the opposition defenses take away the layup and three-point shot.

On that note, let us take a look at five best mid-range scorers in the league right now.

#5 D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell is currently having the best season of his career

D'Angelo Russell is one of the best young pure scorers in the league right now. Playing for his new team Golden State Warriors, Russell has shown that he has all the required skills to play at a very high level.

His heroics this season include a 52-point outing against the Minnesota Timberwolves. And while the Warriors are already going full tank mode this season, Russell has been showing up every single night, putting in the effort to take them home.

The 23-year-old is an elite shooter and can really let it fly from anywhere on the court. While his three-point shooting skill gets all the attention, his mid-range shooting is something that is rarely talked about.

Russell is highly efficient from mid-range, and that is in fact one of his sweet spots. He is averaging 3.1 shot attempts per game and is knocking them down at an impressive 54.5% this season.

