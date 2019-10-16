NBA 2019/20: Top 5 non-sophomore candidates to win MIP

No player has ever won the MIP award twice, can Siakam change that?

The NBA 2019-20 season is just a couple of days away and we're all excited about it, given the fact we just witnessed one of the heaviest trades.

NBA fans love to predict things and see how they pan out when the campaign comes to an end. With the season this close to starting, we should start looking at the awards and predict their winners.

Some players are expected to play better this season based on their new roles, new teams or new expectations. In this piece, we will be predicting the top 5 non-sophomore candidates to win the most improved player next season.

Why non-sophomore you ask? Because they are supposed to get better, just coming after their rookie years and we don't agree with the logic of awarding MIP to them.

With all that being said, let's dive into our list.

Missed the Cut:

Jamal Murray, Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum, John Collins Kyle, Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Thomas Bryant, Myles Turner, Malcolm Brogdon, Lauri Markkanen, OG Anunoby

5. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Can Jaylen finally justify his talent?

Fifth spot was a tough decision between Jaylen and his teammate Tatum. It was like Sophie's Choice but we went with Jaylen eventually based on him having more experience. Jaylen's passing, dribbling and body control all looked better in the preseason games. His minutes decreased from 30.7 minutes in 2017-18 to 25.9 minutes in 2018-19 and subsequently, his role was diminished too.

This year, it seems he will be playing 30+ minutes again and his role could be bigger. If he plays like he did in 2017-18 playoffs , the Boston Celtics can be better than they already are this year and Jaylen will be a prime candidate to win the prestigious MIP award.

