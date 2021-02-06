NBA 2020-2021: 5 Reasons why LeBron James deserves to be the MVP at the moment 

LeBron James has been in scintillating form this season. The legendary superstar is amongst the leading candidates to win the Kia Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the first time since 2013.

The 36-year old LA Lakers main man, who is in his 18th season, continues to make history, breaking one record after the other. In his last game against the Nuggets, he surpassed former NBA legend, Wilt Chamberlain to be 3rd on the list of all-time field goals (12,691).

5 Reasons why LeBron James deserves to win the MVP at the moment:

1) LeBron's breathtaking start to the season

LeBron James has recorded one of the best starts to his career in the NBA this season. The 4-time World-champion has claimed at least 15 points, 5 assists and 5 rebounds in his first 23 games.

If LeBron James keeps performing at this level throughout the season, it will be hard to dispute his selection as league MVP for the 5th time in his career.

2) LeBron James' individual performances against other MVP candidates

Giannis v LeBron

LeBron James has gone head to head with as many as nine potential MVP candidates this season: Giannis, Embiid, Kawhi, Doncic, Curry, Tatum, Jokic and Paul George. Whether the Lakers won or lost, LeBron played his part and put up staggering numbers in these enticing MVP battles. He returned with at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists or more in each game, except for the one against Steph Curry's Warriors where he was just 1 point shy of reaching the 20 point mark.

His last game against Jokic's Nuggets was a LeBron James classic. He recorded his 2nd triple-double of the season (27 PTS/ 10REB / 10 AST), which was also the 96th of his career.

Advertisement

3) LBJ's 3 point shooting

One of the most underrated aspect of LeBron James' game this year has been his 3 point shooting. He has been absolutely lethal from behind the arc shooting at an impressive 40.9%. LBJ is regarded as the best all-round player of all time and with him improving his 3 point shooting it makes the opposition task harder to deal with LeBron.

In the last 10 games he has improved his shooting behind the arc by 3%, at this rate if he keeps making these improvements, he will be untouchable in the race to be the Kia MVP ladder.

4) Leading the Lakers from the front

ASSIST of the Night: February 4th



👉 LeBron James of the @Lakers pic.twitter.com/8jNyFizLbq — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) February 5, 2021

LeBron James has made sure the Lakers have been up to the mark and stayed top 3 in the standings this season. This is unlike pre-season MVP favourite Luka Doncic's Mavs, who have underperformed heavily this year, despite Luka's brilliant performances.

LeBron hasn't let his performances get affected despite his partner in crime, Anthony Davis not performing as well as he was expected to. Latest recruits, Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, and youngster Talen Horton Tucker have all performed brilliantly under Bron's guidance.

Advertisement

Schroder who started from the bench last year for OKC has replaced LeBron as the new floor general, playing as a point guard. LeBron, who moved into his original position as a forward has made sure this transition was smooth. He is visibly helping out the former OKC man both on and off the court. The versatility of LeBron James makes Head Coach Frank Vogel and his teammates' work easy.

LeBron has also been working closely with the reigning NBA 6th Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell and youngster Talen Horton Tucker. Both these stars have quickly settled in to the team, courtesy the experience of a veteran like LeBron James.

5) LeBron on top of the MVP Ladder

LeBron James is currently leading the race to win the MVP award. The odds are in his favour as it stands and with the current form that he is in, it seems like he will be at the top for a long time. LeBron was visibly upset last year when Giannis won the award ahead of him. It seems as if the 18-time All Star "took it personally" and is out to prove a point this season.

Before the league commenced, LeBron James was at +1000 odds to win MVP title this year, ranking 4th behind the likes of Doncic (+400), Giannis (+450), KD (+700) and on level with Steph Curry and Embiid (all +1000). Fast forward 23 games into the season, LeBron is now the favourite to bag his 5th NBA MVP award.

His greatness is and always will be unmatched when it comes to having the desire to truly be the best.