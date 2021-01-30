Create
NBA 2020-21: 5 Best centers so far this season

Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks
Tonoy Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified 30 Jan 2021, 01:40 IST
Feature
The center position in the NBA is arguably one of the most difficult and important positions in basketball today. Some of the best players in the league right now play at the five, but who are the best of the big men in the NBA 2020-21 season?

NBA 2020-21: Top 5 centers so far this season

For this list, we will be looking at some of the best centers in the NBA right now and pick the top 5 based on their performances this season and the position of their franchise on the standings. Here are the top 5 centers of the 2020-21 NBA season so far.

#5 Nikola Vucevic (Orlando Magic)

Nikola Vucevic
NBA Season 2020-21: 23.6 PPG l 10.9 RPG l 3.6 APG

Nikola Vucevic has been quietly excellent this season. Before the unfortunate injury to Markelle Fultz, the 30-year-old did extremely well as the second option on offense for Memphis. But now, he is giving some of the best centers in the league a run for their money.

Thanks to his efforts, the Orlando Magic currently sit 8th in the East with an 8-11 record. And if Vucevic continues to perform at this level, the Grizzlies are likely to move up the table as the season progresses.

#4 Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz)

Rudy Gobert
NBA Season 2020-21: 13.4 PPG l 14.2 RPG l 1.4 APG

After penning the biggest contract of any center in NBA history, Rudy Gobert received a lot of backlash and criticism, as many believed he was being overpaid. But, as this season has progressed, the 28-year-old has silenced his critics.

The Frenchmen is one of the best rim protectors in the NBA today and is averaging an astounding 2.8 blocks per game.

An integral piece in the Utah Jazz's core, Gobert has been magnificent this campaign and is once again in the race for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

1 / 2 NEXT
Published 30 Jan 2021, 01:40 IST
