NBA 2020-21: 5 Key match-ups for LA Clippers in the first half of the season

The LA Clippers had a disappointing 2019-20 season to say the least. They looked set to book a date with the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals before dropping a 3-1 lead to be eliminated by Denver Nuggets. But letting bygones be bygones, they must shift their focus to the upcoming campaign.

LA Clippers Schedule: Key games from the 2020-21 season

Given the host of chemistry issues, the LA Clippers players find themselves with a chip on their shoulders. Following a change of head coach and new signings in the offseason, they need to prove that they have the mental tenacity to win big in the NBA. As such, several match-ups in the first few months of the new season will test their grit. On that note, let us look at the five most important games from LA Clippers' schedule for the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season.

#1 LA Clippers vs LA Lakers (December 22, 2020)

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Clippers' roster for the 2019-20 season was meant to beat the LA Lakers. And the former's front office did a fairly good job at putting together such a unit, considering that Kawhi Leonard and co. held the edge during the regular season.

Things have changed this year though, especially due to the impeccable offseason that the Purple and Gold have had. Even Montrezl Harrell has swapped one LA jersey for another. Despite all this, the LA Clippers will want to prove that they have enough ammunition to dominate the defending champions and the opening night would be the best time to do that.

#2 LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets (December 25, 2020)

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

There isn't really a rivalry per se between the LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets, this tie is all about retribution for the former. Paul George and co. have mentioned in several interviews that they were the better side and would want to walk the talk.

Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) pours in 40 PTS (25 in 1st half) to help the @nuggets win Game 7 and advance to the Western Conference Finals! #Drop40



DEN/LAL Game 1: Friday - 9pm/et, TNT pic.twitter.com/jrFpsd8bqM — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020

The Nuggets, on the other hand, will be looking to prove that their miraculous comeback against the LA Clippers was no fluke.

#3 Portland Trail Blazers vs LA Clippers (December 30, 2020)

Los Angeles Clippers v Portland Trail Blazers

It all began with Damian Lillard missing a couple of free-throws late in a seeding game between the LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. And then, it transcended into an ugly spat on social media with Cancun tour operators coming out as the only winners.

I’ll bring the wine 🍷 . Weather nice as ever too https://t.co/oE0d6gPBPy — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Many barbs have been exchanged amongst the likes of Lillard, CJ McCollum, Paul George, and Patrick Beverley since then. This game would serve as the ultimate opportunity to settle everything the right way- on a basketball court.

#4 LA Clippers vs Golden State Warriors (January 6, 2021)

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard may have had a great season with the Toronto Raptors but it's only after overthrowing the Golden State Warriors did he really make a name for himself. While Klay Thompson is still out, Leonard will cherish the opportunity of taking on an improved Warriors' roster as compared to last season.

Besides the personal setting between the player and the opposing franchise, this is also a crucial clash between two Western Conference teams.

#5 LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets (February 2, 2021)

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Clippers

In another game that will have a bit of personal sentiment attached, Kevin Durant will get to have a go at Kawhi Leonard since the ill-fated 2019 NBA Finals. It would also be DeAndre Jordan's first game against his former side since joining the Brooklyn Nets. Both the Nets and LA Clippers have championship aspirations so this could also turn out to be a closely contested affair between two contenders.

