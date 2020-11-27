NBA Trade Rumors: 3 point guards that the LA Clippers can acquire using Lou Williams as an asset

One of the major topics discussed in the 2020 offseason was the LA Clippers' need of a point guard and several NBA Trade Rumors arose with regards to that. The LA Clippers' All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George scored a combined 24 points in Game 7 of the 2020 Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Denver Nuggets. The sub-standard showing was widely regarded as one of the biggest 'choke' performances in NBA History.

The most common reasoning behind that disappointing playoff exit is that there was no point guard to orchestrate the offense. As a result, Leonard and George had to create shots for themselves. The lack of a leader and playmaker hurt the LA Clippers' 2020 postseason run and several analysts expect the team to address that void in the offseason by using Lou Williams as a trade asset.

“Many rival teams” expect the Clippers to trade Lou Williams, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/5V7d9V7ZuY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 26, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Point Guards the LA Clippers can target

The LA Clippers were linked to several point guards in the offseason. Many NBA Trade Rumors suggested the team was after veteran point guard Rajon Rondo among others. Meanwhile, analysts believe Lou Williams is the LA Clippers' most sought after trade asset.

.@RealSkipBayless on report Clippers could trade Lou Will for a fresh start with culture:



"Lou Williams has seen his best days in this league. I love him, but he has become in their eyes expendable. He didn't want to be in the Bubble and he played like it in the playoff run." pic.twitter.com/awaSCf8rOB — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) November 25, 2020

Let's take a look at 3 point guards that the LA Clippers can target this offseason.

#1 Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie has been expected to move on from the Brooklyn Nets. He has been brought up as a trade asset for the Nets numerous times and has commanded interest from several teams. Dinwiddie had the best season of his career last year, averaging a career-high 20.6 points per game with a major improvement in his shooting.

Advertisement

Multiple Western Conference contenders have discussed internally about Spencer Dinwiddie as a potential trade target, via @IanBegley. pic.twitter.com/SACeRkZisl — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 17, 2020

He is a steady passer with a tight handle and a quick first step. Dinwiddie also has the ability to space the floor and his stats are on an upward trajectory. Spencer Dinwiddie could be the playmaker the LA Clippers need to finally make a Finals run.

#2 Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier

Advertisement

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Terry Rozier has been linked to the LA Clippers this offseason. Rozier is coming off the best season of his career. He has improved in every statistical category and found himself as a starter on the Charlotte Hornets.

Clippers Interested In Trade For Terry Rozier https://t.co/V6IbdqNaao — RealGM (@RealGM) November 20, 2020

Rozier's improvement has caught a lot of attention in the NBA. He has shown his caliber as a starter and now has title-contending teams such as the LA Clippers pursuing him. The addition of Terry Rozier to the LA Clippers will certainly benefit the team, and he will provide much-needed playmaking and is also a great three-point shooter.

#3 Derrick Rose

Derrick Rose

Advertisement

Derrick Rose, the youngest MVP in NBA history, would be a valuable addition to the LA Clippers. Rose is a veteran point guard and would create plays for the rest of the team. He has averaged 18 points per game over the last two seasons and could be the third scoring option alongside Leonard and George.

LA Clippers: Time to reignite the Derrick Rose interest (via @sell_dalton) https://t.co/7LRITUyTfF — HoopsHabit (@HoopsHabit) September 19, 2020

Derrick Rose has been linked to several teams by NBA Trade Rumors, such as the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, and the Golden State Warriors. The Detriot Pistons are undergoing a rebuild, aiming to start fresh with a young roster, and many expect them to trade Rose.

Also Read: NBA Free Agency 2020: Why Loul Deng's contract will hamper LA Lakers ability to upgrade their roster in the coming days