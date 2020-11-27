NBA Trade Rumors: 3 point guards that the LA Clippers can acquire using Lou Williams as an asset

One of the major topics discussed in the 2020 offseason was the LA Clippers' need of a point guard and several NBA Trade Rumors arose with regards to that. The LA Clippers' All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George scored a combined 24 points in Game 7 of the 2020 Western Conference Semi-Finals against the Denver Nuggets. The sub-standard showing was widely regarded as one of the biggest 'choke' performances in NBA History.
The most common reasoning behind that disappointing playoff exit is that there was no point guard to orchestrate the offense. As a result, Leonard and George had to create shots for themselves. The lack of a leader and playmaker hurt the LA Clippers' 2020 postseason run and several analysts expect the team to address that void in the offseason by using Lou Williams as a trade asset.
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Point Guards the LA Clippers can target
The LA Clippers were linked to several point guards in the offseason. Many NBA Trade Rumors suggested the team was after veteran point guard Rajon Rondo among others. Meanwhile, analysts believe Lou Williams is the LA Clippers' most sought after trade asset.
Let's take a look at 3 point guards that the LA Clippers can target this offseason.
#1 Spencer Dinwiddie
Spencer Dinwiddie has been expected to move on from the Brooklyn Nets. He has been brought up as a trade asset for the Nets numerous times and has commanded interest from several teams. Dinwiddie had the best season of his career last year, averaging a career-high 20.6 points per game with a major improvement in his shooting.
He is a steady passer with a tight handle and a quick first step. Dinwiddie also has the ability to space the floor and his stats are on an upward trajectory. Spencer Dinwiddie could be the playmaker the LA Clippers need to finally make a Finals run.
#2 Terry Rozier
According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Terry Rozier has been linked to the LA Clippers this offseason. Rozier is coming off the best season of his career. He has improved in every statistical category and found himself as a starter on the Charlotte Hornets.
Rozier's improvement has caught a lot of attention in the NBA. He has shown his caliber as a starter and now has title-contending teams such as the LA Clippers pursuing him. The addition of Terry Rozier to the LA Clippers will certainly benefit the team, and he will provide much-needed playmaking and is also a great three-point shooter.
#3 Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose, the youngest MVP in NBA history, would be a valuable addition to the LA Clippers. Rose is a veteran point guard and would create plays for the rest of the team. He has averaged 18 points per game over the last two seasons and could be the third scoring option alongside Leonard and George.
Derrick Rose has been linked to several teams by NBA Trade Rumors, such as the LA Clippers, LA Lakers, and the Golden State Warriors. The Detriot Pistons are undergoing a rebuild, aiming to start fresh with a young roster, and many expect them to trade Rose.
Published 27 Nov 2020, 01:47 IST