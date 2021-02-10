NBA 2020-21: 5 Offseason acquisitions that have had the biggest impact

The offseason before the 2020-21 NBA season tipped off saw multiple teams move pieces around to place them in a more advantageous position for this season and beyond. Every team takes a call with the best intentions in mind but in the end, there are always winners and losers. That is the nature of transactions in the world of sports.

5 Offseason acquisitions that have had the biggest impact in the 2020-21 season

The NBA offseason proved to be a busy time with almost every team getting involved in player transactions via trade or the NBA draft. While some of the moves appear to be picture-perfect on paper, they later turn out to be a disaster when realized on the basketball court. Then there are those moves that don't create a buzz when they get inked but turn out to be game-changers, leaving fans and league experts spellbound.

In this article, we will take a look at five offseason acquisitions that have had the biggest impact on the on-going season.

#5 LaMelo Ball drafted by Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball has made a huge impact for the Charlotte Hornets this season

LaMelo Ball getting drafted as the third overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets is arguably the best offseason move so far. The Hornets knew he would be special but he has surpassed everyone's expectations with his stellar play this campaign. LaMelo appears to be the shining star his father Lavar Ball had boldly predicted about. The rookie has two older brothers who also play in the NBA.

LaMelo has been balling this season and continues to raise his ceiling with each passing game. He recently became the youngest player ever to sink seven long-range trys in a single game. It is scary to imagine what he will look like five years down the line. But for now, he looks primed to become a star in the league and change the fortunes of the Hornets in the coming time.

19-year-old LaMelo Ball is the youngest player in NBA history with 7 threes & the youngest Hornet with 20 PTS/10 AST.



24 PTS (game-high)

10 AST (game-high)

7 3PT (game-high)

7 REB

in 32 MINSpic.twitter.com/HS67BAchi8 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 9, 2021

In twenty-five games this season, he is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.9 rebounds on 43.3% shooting from the field.

#4 Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns has turned his team into a playoff contender.

Chris Paul is one of the best point guards to have ever graced the NBA hardwood and is still making a huge impact in his 16th year in the association. His presence both on and off the court has done wonders for the Phoenix Suns this season. The ten-time All-Star is not averaging anywhere close to his former glory days in the league but do not let that fool you as he can still light up opposing teams within seconds.

The Phoenix Suns are looking primed to end their playoff drought under Paul's leadership this campaign. CP3 is a magician who can make everyone around him better with his playmaking abilities. The new-look Phoenix Suns have marked a significant improvement this year and are seeing all-around performances from the entire team, a big positive for their postseason aspirations. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton have the perfect teacher a young NBA talent can hope for.

Chris Paul so crafty. The game comes easy to him.



🎥 @Suns pic.twitter.com/GPzXr2y9Fn — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) February 7, 2021

In twenty-two games this season, Paul is averaging 16.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds on 47% shooting from the floor.