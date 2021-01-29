NBA 2020-21: 5 players who can become first time All-Stars this season

The 2020-21 NBA season has witnessed some impressive performances from veteran elites and new-age talent making names for themselves this campaign.

Despite the on-going effects of the pandemic hindering teams and their schedule, fans can still expect the league to go ahead with the All-Star Game. Die-hard NBA fans will be buzzing with excitement to see who gets the nod for the revered All-Star selection this time around.

NBA 2020-21: 5 players who can become first time All-Star this season

The league has officially opened the NBA All-Star Voting 2021. Fans can now help their favorite player by voting for them multiple times until February 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Who will be this year’s NBA All-Stars?



NBA All-Star Voting presented by @ATT is NOW OPEN!

Vote daily on https://t.co/WChjCTkVGB, the NBA App or on Twitter using #NBAAllStar and #FirstNameLastName.



🗳️: https://t.co/2YZJEbyzYx pic.twitter.com/Zaj77EB6He — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 28, 2021

The voting for the NBA All-Star starters can be done on NBA.com, the official NBA App and Twitter.

In this list, we will take a look at five players who have performed remarkably this season and could make their debuts as first-time All-Stars.

#1 Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans)

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before before a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Zion Williamson is one of the prime candidates to break through as an All-Star this season. The New Orleans Pelicans have two All-Star candidates with Zion and Brandon Ingram, both posting impressive numbers thus far.

Advertisement

The Pelicans have moved Williamson off the minute restrictions this campaign and have unleashed his potential in the process. Despite the Pelicans' struggles this season, Zion continues to dazzle fans with his impressive skill set.

.@Zionwilliamson gets the rebound and goes coast-to-coast for the two-handed jam! pic.twitter.com/p5Afcyerqk — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 24, 2021

Zion was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft and could benefit from his popularity among basketball fans around the globe. This season, he is averaging 23.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 59% shooting from the field.

#2 CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers)

CJ McCollum of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at the Moda Center

CJ McCollum is long over-due for his first All-Star selection. He has been a proven bucket-maker all his career and has taken a leap over the past few seasons. He came out with a sense of urgency this season and was leading his side in scoring before getting injured; an impressive stat line considering superstar Damian Lillard's presence in the backcourt. He is expected to return to the floor in a few weeks.

This season, CJ is averaging a whopping 26.7 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. He is shooting a lights out 47.3% from the field and an efficient 44.1% from beyond the arc.