NBA 2020-21: 5 role players making an impact on title-contending teams

The 2020-21 NBA season is witnessing multiple contenders in hot pursuit of the LA Lakers and the Larry O'Brien Trophy. From their cross-town rivals, the LA Clippers, to a new powerhouse in the East, the Brooklyn Nets, all teams have one goal this season and that is to win an NBA title. While the league is best known for its superstars, there are unsung heroes on each title-contending team who facilitate the team's stars.

5 players making an impact in title contenders this season

The NBA has been home to some legendary role players like 'Big Shot Bob' Robert Horry, who is one of the finest examples of a great role player. Fast forward to 2021, and the league is witnessing a new crop of players ready to make the sacrifice to win it all and be the proud owner of a championship ring on their finger at the end of the hard-fought season.

Below we take a look at five players making an impact on title contenders this season.

#5 Dennis Schroder (LA Lakers)

Dennis Schroder of the Los Angeles Lakers

Acquiring Dennis Schroder in the offseason was one of the best moves by the LA Lakers' front office this campaign. Schroder has established himself as one of the best point guards in the league. The 27-year-old is hungry for his first NBA title and is going all out this season for the LA Lakers.

Dennis Schroder has a score-first mentality and can torch bench units with his offensive prowess. His production has steadily increased on the floor since his rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks. Coach Frank Vogel loves the energy he brings with him on both ends of the floor, even if his stats undersell the impact he's had this season.

Dennis Schröder plays every game like it's his last

In twenty-four games this season, Schroder is averaging 14.2 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds on 44% shooting from the floor. He will play a vital role in the LA Lakers title defense this season.

#4 Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)

Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets high-fives Kyrie Irving

Joe Harris has played a crucial role for the Brooklyn Nets this season and has solidified his place as a reliable scoring option behind the Nets' star-studded trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Joe has been working on his game the past few campaigns, and his evolved shooting has put him in the limelight this season.

His consistent three-point shooting has earned him the trust of head coach Steve Nash, who has had nothing but praise for the 29-year-old. His stock in the NBA is trending upwards as he continues to play an important role on the team that is the firm favorite to win the NBA title. Harris is not only a key role player on offense, he is also extremely crucial on the defensive end for the Nets.

Joe Harris' per-game stats since Harden's arrival:



▪️ 8.2 3PA

▪️ 4.0 3PM

▪️ 48.9% 3PT

▪️ 15.8 PTS



Joe Harris' per-game stats since Harden's arrival:

▪️ 8.2 3PA

▪️ 4.0 3PM

▪️ 48.9% 3PT

▪️ 15.8 PTS

How the arrival of The Beard has elevated Joey Buckets

In twenty-five games this season, Harris is averaging 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists. He is shooting an efficient 52.2% from the floor, and a stellar 49.7% from beyond the arc.