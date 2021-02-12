NBA 2020-21: 5 veterans that are proving to be difference-makers 

The 2020-21 NBA season is witnessing spectacular performances from veteran elites who are proving to be the difference-makers for their teams. From Chris Paul leading the Phoenix Suns to Carmelo Anthony making the sacrifice for the Portland Trail Blazers, these superstars from yesteryear still have what it takes and are showing the young-guns how it's done in their twilight years.

5 veterans proving to be difference-makers this season

NBA veterans do more than just contribute on the floor. They also serve as the voice of reason in the locker room. They selflessly take out the time to mentor young guys who are often overzealous early in their careers. Veterans are also vital to teams with title aspirations as they can keep their calm during crunch time and help their side come out on top. Mike Conley and Jeff Green are perfect examples of two veterans playing their roles to perfection this season.

On that note, let's take a look at five NBA veterans who are making strides this campaign:

#5 Chris Paul - Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul continues to dazzle the NBA universe with his silky-smooth skills and stellar court-vision that make for beautiful highlight plays every time he takes to the court. The veteran is in his 16th year in the league and the way he is still going at it, he looks good for a few more seasons.

CP3 proved to be a difference-maker in his short stint with the OKC Thunder last season, where he guided them to an unexpected deep playoffs run. He is now on the verge of shattering another record as he endeavors to end the Phoenix Suns playoff drought this time around. Paul has transformed his new team, as they are now competing for top spot in the talent-rich Western Conference.

With this triple, @CP3 passed former Sun @Jumpshot8 (19,202) to move into 56th on the @NBA's all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/gD16x60yHp — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 11, 2021

On top of their success, Chris is also serving as a great example both on and off the court. DeAndre Ayton and Devin Booker have nothing but praise for Chris as is helping add more depth to their game that will put them in a better spot for the rest of their careers. Paul is averaging 16.9 points and 8.1 assists on 47% shooting from the field in twenty-three games so far.

#4 Carmelo Anthony - Portland Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers

For a while there it looked like Carmelo Anthony was on his way out of the NBA for good. After being teamless for a season, the veteran did an interview with ESPN where he stated he was ready to embrace a new role at this stage of his career. He then found a new home with the Portland Trail Blazers last season and fans have since witnessed a laser-focused Carmelo Anthony make strides in the 2020 NBA playoffs.

The veteran went from being a chapter in the history books to now adding new pages to them as he continues to break records and climb up the all-time scoring list in the NBA. Melo embraced his new role off the bench and has been rewarded with quality minutes as a result. He is now playing with a legitimate playoff contender with the Portland Trail Blazers and will play a big role in the postseason later in the year. The ten-time All-Star is averaging 12.5 points on 38% shooting from the field.