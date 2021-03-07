Charlotte Hornets player ratings so far | NBA 2020-21

The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch in the first half of the 2020-21 NBA. The Michael Jordan-owned team is currently seventh in the Eastern Conference standings and go into the second half of the season with a 17-18 record.

Despite being a downsized squad, the Charlotte Hornets have managed to stay in the playoff positions. They have been shorthanded on numerous occasions but have remarkably managed to churn out results with the players available to them.

I enjoyed watching the Charlotte Hornets tonight. They are one of the most exciting teams in the @NBA! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 9, 2021

Ratings of Charlotte Hornets players after 35 games in the 2020-21 NBA season:

The Charlotte Hornets have beaten top teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and recently the Phoenix Suns this season. The likes of Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball, PJ Washington and Terry Rozier have produced top-notch performances for the team during the first half of the season.

On that note, let's take a look at how Charlotte Hornets players have performed so far in the 2020-21 season so far. Only players averaging more than five minutes a game have been graded.

Gordon Hayward - A+

Gordon Hayward (center) of the Charlotte Hornets

Advertisement

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 34.8; PPG: 21.5; AST: 3.9; REB: 5.4; FG%: 48.7.

30-year-old Gordon Hayward joined the Charlotte Hornets to take up a different challenge.

He left a high-profile team like the Boston Celtics to take up the responsibility of transforming a young Charlotte Hornets side into a playoff contender.

Hayward is leading the Charlotte Hornets in points per game and player efficiency ratings this season. He has stepped into this new role of leading the team quite remarkably.

Terry Rozier - A+

Terry Rozier (#3) of the Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 33.5; PPG: 20.5; AST: 3.2; REB: 3.8; FG%: 49.

Terry Rozier's rise has been impressive this season, as he is averaging career-high numbers across all categories.

His shooting seems to be one area that has improved the most, though. Rozier is making more shots (49%) from the field this year than he did last campaign (42.3%).

Rozier has been a key performer for the Charlotte Hornets, helping his team stay in the reckoning for a playoff place in the Eastern Conference.

PJ Washington - A

Advertisement

PJ Washington

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 29.4; PPG: 12.5; AST: 2.9; REB: 6.3; FG%: 44.9.

While the likes of Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and LaMelo Ball taking charge as the team's offense, sophomore PJ Washington has been one of the Charlotte Hornets' mainstays in the defensive side of things.

Washington is leading the team with 36 blocks this season, doing so at 1.2 per game. He had a career night against the Sacramento Kings, scoring 42 points.

Devonte Graham - B

Devonte' Graham (#4) of the Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 32.8; PPG: 13.7; AST: 5.7; REB: 3.0; FG%: 35.2.

Devonte Graham has put in decent performances for the Charlotte Hornets this campaign.

Graham has started 25 games for the Charlotte Hornets this campaign. However, he is presently out with a long-term injury and hasn't featured since the 110-122 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on 14th February.

It remains to be seen whether LaMelo Ball will go back to the bench when Graham returns. But considering Ball's form off late, that seems unlikely to happen.

LaMelo Ball - A+

Advertisement

LaMelo Ball

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 28.9; PPG: 15.8; AST: 6.3; REB: 6; FG%: 44.9.

LaMelo Ball is one of two players to feature in all 35 games for the Charlotte Hornets this season.

He started his debut NBA season coming off the bench but has quickly made his way into the Charlotte Hornets' starting lineup. The NBA Rookie of the Year award frontrunner has lived up to his hype so far, continuing to improve his game on a nightly basis.

Michael Jordan is liking what he sees from LaMelo Ball. 💪 pic.twitter.com/bE6hSv3LQN — theScore (@theScore) March 4, 2021

Cody Zeller - B

Cody Zeller (left) of the Charlotte Hornets

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 23.4; PPG: 9.7; AST: 2.4; REB: 7.6; FG%: 51.4.

Advertisement

Cody Zeller has been injury-prone this campaign, missing almost half of the Charlotte Hornets' games since the start of the season.

The veteran center has shown glimpses of what he is capable of, but the Charlotte Hornets will hope he is available regularly and also contributes consistently.

Bismack Boyombo - C+

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 22.3; PPG: 5.6; AST: 1.5; REB: 5.6; FG%: 56.9.

Bismack Boyombo has done pretty well defensively this season. He is averaging 1.2 blocks per game and has performed decently as a starter in the absence of Cody Zeller.

The Charlotte Hornets will, however, hope he can contribute more on the offensive side.

Miles Bridges - B

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 26.8; PPG: 10; AST: 2.1; REB: 5.7; FG%: 49.1.

Apart from LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges is the other player who has featured in all 35 games for the Charlotte Hornets this season.

The 22-year old is currently developing himself into a two-way player and has been a key component for the Charlotte Hornets coming off the bench.

Malik Monk - A

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 22.7; PPG: 13.5; AST: 1.9; REB: 2.9; FG%: 46.2.

Malik Monk is quickly turning into a key player for the Charlotte Hornets this season, especially in recent games.

With the Charlotte Hornets grappling with multiple injuries, Monk has stepped up when called upon, producing 26.5 points per game in his last five appearances.

Caleb Martin - C

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 15.2; PPG: 5.5; AST: 1.2; REB: 2.8; FG%: 41.4.

Caleb Martin hasn't contributed as much as the Charlotte Hornets would have wanted him to. Nonetheless, he is still young and can only improve as the season progresses.

Jalen McDaniels - D

Advertisement

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 12.5; PPG: 4.5; AST: 0.5; REB: 2.6; FG%: 43.9.

Jalen McDaniels is a decent player but needs to make the most of the minutes he is given to establish himself as a solid option in the frontcourt for the Charlotte Hornets.

Cody Martin - D

2020-21 Season Record - MPG: 11.7; PPG: 3.4; AST: 1; REB: 2.3; FG%: 51.6.

Caleb's twin brother Cody Martin has shown in recent games that he can be useful off the bench, playing some much-needed rotation minutes. Just like Caleb, he, too, has room for improvement.

Nick Richards and Vernon Carey Jr.

The two players haven't played enough minutes for the Charlotte Hornets this season to merit a rating.