NBA 2020-21: Top 5 players who could be available in the buy-out market

As the NBA 2020-21 season enters a crucial phase, most of the teams will be looking to bolster their lineups with veterans who could help them improve their season or maintain their current form.

With the season already looking so tough with contending teams struggling to cope with the schedule, injuries, and the NBA's health and safety protocols, one can expect the buyout market to be buzzing this year.

On that note, let's take a look at the 5 best players who could be available in the buy-out market this NBA season.

#5 Trevor Ariza

Trevor Ariza hasn't featured in over eleven months now due to the ongoing battle for the custody of his child. The former NBA champion could still be vital to multiple contending teams this season, though. He is known to be a good defender and a decent three-point shooter and will also bring in experience worth 15 seasons.

His current employers, the OKC Thunder are in the middle of the rebuild and haven't had the chance of playing Trevor Ariza as he continues to stay out of action. This is a huge factor why teams won't be willing to trade for the former Rockets' star as they are unaware of his physical condition.

A buy-out is a more sensible option in his case if Ariza does want to come back. Despite being 35 years of age, he can still help teams with his experience playing in the playoffs and can also provide size at either of the forward positions.

#4 George Hill

Just like Trevor Ariza, George Hill is another player who doesn't have a future at OKC Thunder as both of them are not suitable candidates for a team that is in the middle of a rebuild and wants to develop their young players.

The former Bucks' star is in the second year of his 3-year $28.7 million contract and has plenty of injury history for a team to have any incentive to trade for him at this stage.

George Hill has about 13 years of experience in the NBA and even at 34-years of age is a solid option to be deployed at the point-guard position. He can run the offense with ease and can guard perimeter players efficiently.

Hill is currently out injured and hasn't featured in over a month for the Thunder.

In the 14 games he has played this season, he has averaged 11.8 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. His shooting has been impressive during that stretch as he managed to shoot 50.8% from the field, including a decent 38.6% from the 3-point line.

#3 JaVale McGee

JaVale McGee, a three-time NBA champion at 33-years of age has still enough left in his tank at the moment to play for a championship-contending team. He was solid for the Lakers in their championship run last year and has proven to be a decent addition to the Cavs roster this year.

The NBA 2019-20 champions,the LA Lakers, traded the former Warriors star to the Cavs in the off-season. McGee is currently on a small-deal that is about to expire. The Cavs are going to try and trade him but the 2021 NBA championship contenders are likely to wait for a buy-out for the 7'1 center.

He is averaging 7.4 points, 1.1 blocks and, 5.2 rebounds per game which is quite impressive considering he has just played 15 minutes per match this NBA season.

#2 Blake Griffin

The Pistons are trying their best to secure a trade move for Blake Griffin but it's unlikely for any of the NBA championship contenders to take over his whopping $36.6 million contract (which will be $39 million next season).

To top that, Blake Griffin hasn't performed that well during this NBA season and is averaging a career-low 12.3 point per game. However, Griffin can still prove to be a solid addition to any title-challenging team thanks to his playmaking skills and passing range.

The former Clippers star also started shooting more threes from the time he made his move to the Pistons in 2017 and has recorded an average of 6.5 threes per game since.

Considering his current form and expensive contract, the possibility of the Pistons and Griffin agreeing on a buy-out agreement is more likely at the moment.

#1 Andre Drummond

The Cleveland Cavaliers have decided to not include Andre Drummond in their lineup until they secure a trade move for him. So far, Drummond has been linked to several teams, but no team is willing to give in to the Cavs' demands in exchange for their star player.

In that case, a buy-out has emerged as a potential option for Drummond but the only problem is he might have to take a pay-cut on his huge salary. If the former Pistons player is hellbent on winning the NBA championship this season, opting for a buyout could be well within his interests as the LA Lakers have emerged as top contenders to land him in that scenario.

Drummond's form has been great in this NBA season. He was averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game in his 25-game run with the Cavs.