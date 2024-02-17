NBA 2024 3-Point Contest: Prediction and Odds | February 17

The 2024 3-point contest will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium tonight, Feb. 17, as part of the second night of action for NBA All-Star weekend. Ahead of the contest, the NBA community has continued to weigh out predictions for how things could play out.

With a stacked lineup of NBA stars set to compete, this year's 3-point contest will surely deliver fireworks.

Last year, Damian Lillard captured his first three-point contest title with 26 points. The year prior, big man Karl-Anthony Towns won his first three-point contest title with a score of 29.

This year, both Lillard and Towns, the two most recent champions, will be competing in Indianapolis. In addition, from young standouts like Indiana's own Tyrese Haliburton to emerging stars like Jalen Brunson, the contest is stacked.

Before we get into the complete breakdown of betting odds, as seen on various sportsbooks, let's take a look at the full lineup of contestants.

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Malik Beasley (Bucks)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Predictions & odds breakdown for 2024 NBA 3-point contest, looking at our top 5 favorites

While many of the major sportsbooks have similar betting odds, the differences are important to note. Given that, let's take a look at the odds breakdowns for the players the NBA community thinks are most likely to emerge victorious. After that, we will look at our prediction for the event.

Damian Lillard

FanDuel Odds: +440

DraftKings Odds: +425

Season 3P%: 34.1%

Summary: Damian Lillard is the favorite on both sportsbooks despite shooting just 34.1% from downtown on the season. The number marks a slight drop from last season's 37.1% 3-point average, which was on par with his career average of 37.0%. Given his decline, his status as a favorite seems questionable to us.

Tyrese Haliburton

FanDuel Odds: +460

DraftKings Odds: +450

Season 3P%: 40.0%

Summary: Tyrese Haliburton has continued to impress this season, and is out to make a statement at All-Star Weekend, making him one to watch for the 3-point contest.

Trae Young

FanDuel Odds: +480

DraftKings Odds: +600

Season 3P%: 37.1%

Summary: The difference in odds from FanDuel to DraftKings indicates the uncertainty surrounding his performance. While he's shooting above his career three-point average, it sounds as though many fans are skeptical.

Karl-Anthony Towns

FanDuel Odds: +700

DraftKings Odds: +650

Season 3P%: 43.7%

Summary: Not only is Karl-Anthony Towns eager to reclaim his throne as the NBA 3-point contest champion, but he's statistically among the best perimeter shooters in the league. With odds pitting him as a heavy underdog, there's serious value to be found here.

Jalen Brunson

FanDuel Odds: +700

DraftKings Odds: +650

Season 3P%: 41.1%

Summary: Jalen Brunson, much like during the regular season, is considered a sleeper in the 3-point contest. With one of the highest three-point percentages of all competitors, Brunson could be one to watch.

Sportskeeda Prediction

While players like Donovan Mitchell, Lauri Markkanen and Malik Beasley could surprise, our prediction is that the three-point contest will see Towns and Tyrese Haliburton battle it out in the finals.

Given his three-point percentage for the season, and his desire to reclaim the title of 3-point king, we're going with Karl-Anthony Towns to win it all.