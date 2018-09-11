NBA 2K19: Best Point Guard Builds

Joseph Catalano FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 6.18K // 11 Sep 2018, 19:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

2018 NBA Draft

The full release of NBA2K19 has finally come and fans around the world can not wait to get into the game and start their MyCareer and dominate in the Playground. This article will go in-depth on the best point guard builds to start off your career with and become an established All-Star in the NBA in no time.

Point Guard is without a doubt the most chosen position by MyCareer lovers, being able to run the offense and get the ball in your players' hands as much as possible gives allows you to dominate any game against any opponent giving you the most enjoyable gameplay.

3. Pure Sharpshooter

Player Creation: Height - 6'2, Weight - 180 Pounds, Wingspan - 80 inches

SiriusXM NBA Radio Hall Of Fame Town Hall With Ray Allen, Jason Kidd And Rod Thorn At Mohegan Sun

A constantly overpowered build across any 2K game since the introduction of archetypes, the pure sharpshooter says dribbling moves and teammates are overrated and nothing beats strolling up to the 3pt line and sinking shot after shot after shot.

If used right the pure sharp can seem unguardable, although lacking in speed and athleticism the ability to max out both the 3pt shot and the midrange makes the pick and roll game deadly, and when you add that with the ability to get five hall of fame shooting badges including limitless range it can be nothing short of unstoppable.

2. Two-way Playmaker

Player Creation: Height - 6'5, Weight - 188 Pounds, Wingspan - 82 inches

Chris Paul

This Two-Way Playmaker build allows you to be an athletic freak on the court, keeping his height at 6'5 and not going to 6'6 allows for your player to get the all-important speed boost for a point guard allowing him to blow past defenders with ease.

Not only will you be your team's main man on defense with steals being able to reach the 18th upgrade cap, but your maxed out speed and acceleration along with a top cap of 22 for both passing and ball handling will allow you to break ankles and throw lobs at a moments notice.

While this build doesn't come with too much shooting the 10 gold badges including ankle breaker, dimer and lob city passer will well and truly make up for that as you tear down defenses structure to find open teammates anywhere on the court.

1 / 2 NEXT