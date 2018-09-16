NBA 2K19: 3 Best Ways to Earn VC FAST

If you've played any previous NBA 2K game, then you will know the importance of VC. Standing for 'Virtual Currency', just like always in the new NBA 2K19 game, VC can be used in countless ways across multiple game modes.

VC is crucial in this game whether it is to upgrade your MyTeam by buying packs to find that superstar player you desperately need, or if you need to upgrade your MyCareer pro to take on the NBA or dominate in the neighbourhood. While you can always buy VC through microtransactions in game, this is not always the most fun way to go about your gameplay, or the cheapest. So we take a look at some insightful ways to earn VC as efficiently as possible.

NBA 2K19 Official App

An often overlooked way to farm VC, using the 2K app is quick, easy and often enjoyable. The 2K app is available for download on iOS and Android devices, and is a great way to earn daily VC when off the console.

Through the app you can easily gain a minimum of 600 VC per day purely by logging in and doing a few simple tasks. While it may not seem like the most VC, it will add up to a big missed opportunity if not fully utilized, and it is a fun way to still help your 2K career at times when you may not be able to play on the console.

