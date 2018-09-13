NBA 2K19 Player Ratings - Top 10 Current Small Forwards

NBA 2K19 Cover Page

NBA 2K19 released its latest edition of the game on 7th September. The cover page features The Greek Freak, Giannis Antentokounmpo, as the main cover athlete along with other stars in their home countries.

The ratings are mostly predictable at the top with a few surprises at the bottom of the list. Even though some of the players have been out due to injuries in the last season, their ratings are based on their previous performances.

The list mostly seems to do justice taking into consideration the kind of real-life impact these players have on their respective teams. Understandably, the new generation of superstars have found a place on this list after a great last season and playoff run.

Let us have a look at the top 10 current small forwards in this new edition of NBA 2K:

#10 Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes

NBA 2K19 Rating - 82

Once a crucial member of a championship winning team, Harrison Barnes has been forgotten by most since his departure from the Golden State Warriors.

A 3 and D guy for the Golden State Warriors, Barnes was a key ingredient in the squad that won the championship in 2015. Harrison provided a scoring boast playing alongside the second unit while playing tenacious defense on the other end of the floor. He averaged 10.6 rebounds, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the playoffs as the Warriors went onto win their first championship in 40 years. Barnes also helped the Warriors win a record-breaking 73 games in the 2015-2016 NBA regular season.

Getting more touches on the ball, Barnes has had much more opportunity to assert himself in the match playing for the Dallas Mavericks and has started to play more aggressively. He averaged 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc in the 2017-2018 season.

Still, in his prime age, more of the same can be expected from Harrison Barnes as a Maverick. He is placed at the 10th spot in the NBA 2K19 top 10 current small forwards with a rating of 82.

