Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NBA 2K19 Player Ratings - Top 10 Current Small Forwards

Abhinav Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
272   //    13 Sep 2018, 18:41 IST

<p>
NBA 2K19 Cover Page

NBA 2K19 released its latest edition of the game on 7th September. The cover page features The Greek Freak, Giannis Antentokounmpo, as the main cover athlete along with other stars in their home countries.

The ratings are mostly predictable at the top with a few surprises at the bottom of the list. Even though some of the players have been out due to injuries in the last season, their ratings are based on their previous performances.

The list mostly seems to do justice taking into consideration the kind of real-life impact these players have on their respective teams. Understandably, the new generation of superstars have found a place on this list after a great last season and playoff run.

Let us have a look at the top 10 current small forwards in this new edition of NBA 2K:

#10 Harrison Barnes

En
Harrison Barnes

NBA 2K19 Rating - 82

Once a crucial member of a championship winning team, Harrison Barnes has been forgotten by most since his departure from the Golden State Warriors.

A 3 and D guy for the Golden State Warriors, Barnes was a key ingredient in the squad that won the championship in 2015. Harrison provided a scoring boast playing alongside the second unit while playing tenacious defense on the other end of the floor. He averaged 10.6 rebounds, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in the playoffs as the Warriors went onto win their first championship in 40 years. Barnes also helped the Warriors win a record-breaking 73 games in the 2015-2016 NBA regular season.

Getting more touches on the ball, Barnes has had much more opportunity to assert himself in the match playing for the Dallas Mavericks and has started to play more aggressively. He averaged 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.7 percent from beyond the arc in the 2017-2018 season.

Still, in his prime age, more of the same can be expected from Harrison Barnes as a Maverick. He is placed at the 10th spot in the NBA 2K19 top 10 current small forwards with a rating of 82.

               

                                                           

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Kevin Durant
Abhinav Sharma
ANALYST
I love to watch and play basketball and would like to share my opinions on the NBA and interact with other basketball enthusiasts.
NBA 2K19: Best Small Forward Builds
RELATED STORY
NBA 2k19 Player Ratings - Top 10 Current Players
RELATED STORY
5 Players with the "NBA 2K Curse" 
RELATED STORY
3 Players who should be targeted by the Lakers in the...
RELATED STORY
NBA Top 10: The Best NBA Players Right Now
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 10 Best Players In The Western Conference 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2k19 Player Ratings - Top 10 Point Guards 
RELATED STORY
5 Players that changed the NBA
RELATED STORY
Still Valuable: The top 10 greatest NBA players without...
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest NBA What-Ifs in the 2000s
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us