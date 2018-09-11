Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NBA 2k19 ratings - Top 10 Current Players

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.88K   //    11 Sep 2018, 20:14 IST

The latest game of the NBA 2k series, NBA 2k19 was released 4 days back on 7th September. It features the Greek Freak Giannis Antentokounmpo as its main cover athlete, along with a couple of other stars in different countries starring on the cover page in their home countries.

The ratings are mostly unsurprising, and one should always take these ratings with a pinch of salt when comparing these players' play in real life with each other. Some of the players are rated way too low relative to their real-life value to their teams, and understandably some youngsters have received terrific hype after a great playoff run.

Read on to find out who the top 10 players in this edition of NBA 2k are:

#10 Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves v New York Knicks
Minnesota Timberwolves v New York Knicks

The #1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft, Towns has been a dominant scorer for at least 2 seasons now. Although a 91 rating seems to be a bit on the higher side for him considering that he's still a suspect NBA defender, he is the best scoring center in the league today and for that reason, there's reason to see him rated this high.

He is the only center in NBA history to slash 50/40/85 shooting splits while scoring over 20 points per game. Indeed, because of Tom Thibodeau's insistence on exclusively using Butler during clutch periods, it often feels like he's missing out on one of the simpler tricks he has up his sleeve - getting Towns to post up.

Aged only 22 right now, the sky is the limit for the former Kentucky product.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Stephen Curry
Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
5 Players with the "NBA 2K Curse" 
RELATED STORY
NBA Top 10: The Best NBA Players Right Now
RELATED STORY
5 Players that changed the NBA
RELATED STORY
3 Players who should be targeted by the Lakers in the...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 10 Best Players In The Western Conference 
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 10 Father-Son Duos of All-Time
RELATED STORY
NBA: President Donald Trump Takes Shot At LeBron James In...
RELATED STORY
5 Early Predictions for the NBA All-Star weekend 2018-19
RELATED STORY
5 longest winning streaks in NBA history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us