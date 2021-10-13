NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition release date announced: Everything we know so far

NBA 2K22 had earlier announced that the NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition will be released sometime soon. The initial announcement was made on 14th September 2021 and promised a range of new features to be added to the game. This includes a new game mode called the Association where gamers will be able to manage their own NBA franchises.

Additionally, various new features with respect to the MyTeam mode and other multiplayer online modes including Blacktop Online was also promised to be added in the Arcade Edition for NBA 2K22. Now that the announcement date has been revealed to be 19th October 2021, we look at everything else that we know so far about the prospective release of NBA 2K22’s Arcade Edition.

iMore @iMore NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition makes its Apple Arcade debut October 19 imore.com/celebrate-octo… NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition makes its Apple Arcade debut October 19 imore.com/celebrate-octo…

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition: When will the game be released?

Apple Arcade had only added the NBA 2K22 game under the coming soon list in September 2021. This was followed by a comprehensive announcement during which increased player likeliness was also promised. Player likeliness in previous editions of the NBA 2K Arcade Editions has been one focal point of criticism for the game.

NBA 2K @NBA2K Big changes are coming to NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition 📲Take charge of your favorite NBA team and take on competitors all through your Apple device.Learn more ➡️ apple.co/-NBA2K22Arcade Big changes are coming to NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition 📲Take charge of your favorite NBA team and take on competitors all through your Apple device.Learn more ➡️ apple.co/-NBA2K22Arcade https://t.co/wanac9x0ta

Apple Arcade has recently increased the number of gaming titles that they offer, with more than 210 games now available to be accessed by paying a monthly fee of $5. The following statement was also released with respect to the increased player likeliness in NBA 2K22’s Arcade Edition:

“NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series exclusively on Apple Arcade. Live your NBA dreams on the hardwood and run with today's top stars like Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more - in an authentic NBA 2K experience.”

Additionally, NBA 2K22’s Arcade Edition will be the one edition of the game that will offer some sort of crossplay, with all compatible Apple devices promised to be on the same edition of the game.

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

Apart from the comprehensive MyCareer mode, the following new features will be a part of NBA 2K22’s Arcade Edition:

The Association Mode:

- NBA manager: Build your dream team by making trades and signing free agents

- Scout prospects and add them to your team through the NBA Draft

- Control your team’s contracts, finances, salaries, personnel and more

Online Multiplayer Mode:

- Choose one of the 30 NBA teams and go head-to-head against a friend

- Online Multiplayer games: play real-time PVP basketball in online matches

For more information with respect to the game, you can visit this link.

