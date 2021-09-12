NBA 2K22: Best Center Builds

NBA 2K22 is now available on various platforms such as PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. One of the most exciting features in the game is the MyPlayer Builder in MyCareer. Gamers are rushing to build their version of an unstoppable demigod and the majority of them are inclined towards guards and forwards.

Given how the game is today, it is no surprise that gamers want to build high-scoring guards and small forwards. Traditional big men aren't fun to play with on NBA 2K as you cannot shoot threes or run around screens.

Before Nikola Jokic won the NBA league MVP, the last center to win the award was Shaquille O'Neal more than 20 years ago (in 2000).

What is the best center build in NBA 2K22?

Big men and centers might not be the most fun to play with but they are certainly crucial for any team. If you get the right build in NBA 2K22, your center can dominate the paint on both ends of the floor.

The best center in the game today is arguably either Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid. In this article, we are going to take a look at three center builds for NBA 2K22.

Note: The skill breakdown and physical profiles are pie charts in NBA 2K22 and the % figures mentioned are not exact values but just rough numbers to give you an idea which pie chart to choose.

Note: Badges can vary as you change or select your attributes.

#3 Balanced Scorer

Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls

The ultimate stretch five who can score from anywhere on the floor and be the ideal pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop partner for your team in NBA 2K22.

Skill Breakdown: 62.5% Shooting, 12.5% Playmaking, 12.5% Finishing, 12.5% Defense/Rebounding

Physical Profile: High Strength, Medium Agility, Low Vertical

Player Creation: Body Type - Defined, Height - 7'0", Weight - 215 lbs, Wingspan - 89"

Takeover: Spot Up Shooter

To set your potential with this build in NBA 2K22, you'll need to max out Close Shot and Standing Dunk while Post Hook can be kept a little over minimum potential (around 33). You can leave everything else at a minimum. Max out everything in Shooting except Free Throw which can be kept a little below maximum potential (around 85).

Under Playmaking attributes, max out Pass Accuracy and Post Control while leaving Ball Handle at the minimum. Finally, in the Defense/Rebounding category, max out both the rebounding attributes along with Interior Defense. Block can be kept a little below maximum potential (around 70) while everything else will be kept at minumum.

Badges: For this build, you'll get 47 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K22 - 30 in Shooting, 10 in Playmaking, 6 in Defense/Rebounding and one in Finishing. You can choose HOF badges in Shooting such as Tireless Shooter, Clutch Shooter, Hot Zone Hunter and/or Circus Threes.

Shades of: Nikola Vucevic, Jonas Valanciunas

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra