NBA 2K22: Best Shooting Guard Builds

NBA 2K22 is out on several platforms such as the XBox One & Series S/X, PlayStation 4/5, Nintendo Switch and PC. Everyone is rushing to build one version of their unstoppable demigod on MyPlayer Builder and show off their player. Two of the highest-rated players in NBA 2K22 are small forwards - LeBron James and Kevin Durant, both rated 96.

Who doesn't enjoy playing with James or Durant in NBA 2K? They are practically cheat codes who can score from anywhere and control your offense in a variety of ways. King James has two versions rated 99 in NBA 2K22 - All-Time Miami Heat and All-Time Cleveland Cavaliers, while none of his other versions aren't rated below 96. Kevin Durant also features as an unstoppable force in NBA 2K22 with the All-Time Golden State Warriors and All-Time OKC Thunder, both rated 97.

Nah! Should be 99! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2021

What is the best small forward build in NBA 2K22?

Just like shooting guards, small forwards can be built in a variety of ways. You can have a playmaking and defending small forwards and also a sharpshooting and slashing one.

In this article we'll take a look at three small forward builds for NBA 2K22.

Note: The skill breakdown and physical profiles are pie charts in NBA 2K22 and the % figures mentioned are not exact values but just rough numbers to give you an idea which pie chart to choose.

Note: Badges can vary as you change and select your attributes.

#3 Facilitating Finisher

DeMar DeRozan with the San Antonio Spurs

The ultimate mid-range assassin who controls the offense by getting his own shot from within the arc while also creating for his teammates. Defense and shooting isn't the best but you cannot leave him open from beyond the arc as well or he'll make the defense pay.

Skill Breakdown: 36% Playmaking, 36% Finishing, 14% Shooting, 14% Defense

Physical Profile: High Agility, Medium Vertical, Low Strength

Player Creation: Body Type - Solid, Height - 6'7", Weight- 216 lbs, Wingspan - 89"

Takeover: Playmaker

To build this player on NBA 2K22, you need to max out all the attributes in Finishing except Post Hook and Standing Dunk, both can be left at the minimum. Under the Shooting category, max out everything as the attribute max potentials aren't high anyway.

Under Playmaking, max out the first two attributes - Pass Accuracy and Ball Handle while keeping Post Control a little over minimum (around 55). Finally, in Defense/Rebounding, max out everything except Interior Defense and Block both of which can be kept at the minimum.

Bagdes: This build will give you 56 badges in NBA 2K22 with 12 in Shooting and 23 in Playmaking along with 7 in Defense/Rebounding and 14 in Finishing. You can choose HOF badges in Playmaking and Finishing such as Downhill, Stop and Go, Quick First Step, Relentless Finisher and/or Contact Finisher.

Shades of: DeMar DeRozan, Latrell Sprewell, TJ Warren

