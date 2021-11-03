NBA 2K22 Halloween update: All “trick or treat” locations listed

NBA 2K22 has until now managed to keep gamers busy. The Season 2 update was recently released across consoles which added a range of new activities in the form of quests and challenges, along with new player packs with some very interesting content. The Halloween update was preceded by a masked players pack that added two ruby diamond versions of Kevin Durant and NBA legend Pete Maravich.

The update went live on October 31st and has added a total of eight trick or treat locations that can be visited by gamers to collect extra rewards for free. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about trick-or-treat locations in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22 Halloween update: How to find the trick or treat locations?

The Halloween update also included a theme variation with the entire map undergoing a Halloween themed transformation for the entire week. This has made it extra tricky to find precise locations that cannot be spotted on the map. Instead, gamers will have to visit specific locations on their own in order to find the eight bags of rewards.

Regardless, as often happens, various gamers have already figured out all of the locations and have posted information on the internet to help fellow gamers. YouTuber SellOutWill recently posted a video in which he revealed all eight trick or treat locations on NBA 2K22’ MyTeam map. Gamers simply have to visit the following places:

Deck 4: Near the bar in the main lobby alongside the NBA 2K22 MyTeam badge.

Deck 4: Inside the plant near the staircase at the center of the lobby.

Deck 4: Near the small pool behind the REC sign in the main lobby.

Deck 4: Near the green door which is next to the New Balance-sponsored door.

Deck 16: Near the zipline at the Moat.

Deck 16: Inside the backpack near the second pillar at the Airball.

Deck 15: Near the diving board at the pool.

Deck 15: In from of the rope which is next to the cannon at the entrance of the facility.

A free, featured Dennis Rodman card is currently available on NBA 2K22

All of the locations are on the Concha Del Mar cruise ship, and can be found on different decks of the ship. Gamers simply need to visit the above locations and collect the bags in order to claim the rewards. The rewards seem to be random, with players claiming that they got cosmetic items, attribute upgrades, VC, and other related rewards as well.

