NBA 2K22 Season 2 November locker codes: Featured Pete Maravich, Free Prime Time II and Signature Series II packs, and everything else you need to know

NBA 2K22 Season 2 is now live in-game, with a range of new features, quests, rewards and other challenges already having been added to the game. The new tier-system has also added a range of free rewards that gamers can acquire by simply grinding for other in-game resources.

NBA 2K22 has multiple in-game currencies but the Virtual Currency (VC) is still the most important and can be used virtually anywhere in-game.

Regardless, a range of other rewards can also be acquired for free, with NBA 2K22 also re-introducing locker codes that allow gamers to acquire free items. The recent locker codes released along with the release of the Prime Time II pack also included a free featured version of Dennis Rodman that gamers can acquire for free.

This follows a range of new legends and other featured cards being added to the game, with NBA 2K22 recently adding all three of the legendary trio of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh’s featured cards as well.

In this article, we look at the currently available locker codes that also offer a featured version of NBA legend Pete Maravich, a 5-time All-Star in the 1970s.

NBA 2K @NBA2K On this day in history, MJ started building his empire 🐐Who's been running Season 2? On this day in history, MJ started building his empire 🐐Who's been running Season 2? https://t.co/1ueyi6bzkc

NBA 2K22 November 2021 locker codes: Everything you need to know

Currently, two free featured players are available, including the featured Signature Series II version of Pete Maravich. Apart from Maravich, some of the previous locker codes, including the one that guarantees a ruby-sapphire version of Chris Duarte, are also currently accessible in NBA 2K22.

In order to acquire the free rewards by entering the below mentioned locker codes, gamers need to follow the steps below:

Head to the MyTeam menu

Scroll to the MyTeam Community Hub

Select the Locker Codes button and enter the codes mentioned below.

A free, featured Dennis Rodman card is currently available on NBA 2K22

Apart from Duarte and Maravich, players who have not yet acquired the free evolution version of Dennis Rodman can also use the specific locker code until December 3rd, when it expires:

PRIMETIME-PETE-MARAVICH-MyTEAM - NBA Primetime II Pack, Tight Handles Badge Pack or Shoe Award Pack

- NBA Primetime II Pack, Tight Handles Badge Pack or Shoe Award Pack BUILD-YOUR-MYTEAM-EMPIRE - Signature Series II Pack, Diamond Shoe Base, or 5 Tokens

- Signature Series II Pack, Diamond Shoe Base, or 5 Tokens THE-WORM-SEASON-2 - Evolution Dennis Rodman

- Evolution Dennis Rodman MYTEAM-MOMENTS-CHRIS-DUARTE - Sapphire Chris Duarte

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hence, the above locker codes are currently all active, and as mentioned above offer gamers a chance to acquire a range of free rewards that can help them improve their teams. The concerned locker codes are all active for a few more weeks and hence can currently be used by NBA 2K22 gamers.

Edited by Rohit Mishra