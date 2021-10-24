NBA 2K22 Season 2 locker codes: Featured Dennis Rodman, Chris Duarte and other free rewards added ahead of the new season

NBA 2K22’s season 2 started on 22nd October 2021. The new MyCareer season has the tagline “Be like Mike” as an ode to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. The revamped season has also added a range of new rewards, challenges and other quests that are sure to result in a piqued interest among gamers.
Additionally, the 1.007 update that includes all the season 2 features also added a new Halloween update that will kick in on the 31st of October to celebrate the festival. The new tier system for season 2 includes a pink cancer awareness t-shirt to celebrate Pink Ribbon Day, while the level 40 reward has been revealed to be a go-kart. In this article, we look at all the new locker codes that have been added to NBA 2K22, including the ones that can help gamers acquire free versions of Dennis Rodman and Chris Duarte.
NBA 2K22 MyCareer Season 2: All new locker codes for free rewards
Currently, there are exactly two locker codes that guarantee featured versions of Dennis Rodman and Chris Duarte. Chris Duarte, the 24-year old who was selected by the Indiana Pacers via the 13th overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, has received a Sapphire Moments version with an overall of 83.
Additionally, another locker code that guarantees a special evolution version of Dennis Rodman with an 85 overall is also currently active in the game. Apart from the above players, a range of Michael Jordan-themed accessories are also currently available for free by entering a locker code.
NBA 2K22’s Season 2 currently has the following locker codes active in the game:
MyTEAM-NBA75-NETS-SIXERS
Reward: Unknown, revealed during the game on TV without more info
Expires: Unknown Expiration Date
BUILD-YOUR-MyTEAM-EMPIRE
Signature Series II Pack, Diamond Shoe Based, Diamond Shoe Boost, or 5 MyTEAM Tokens
Expires: October 29, 2021 at Midnight PT
THE-WORM-SEASON-2
Reward: Guaranteed Evolution Dennis Rodman, 83 OVR (PF/C)
Expires: December 3, 2021 at 7:59am PT
MyTEAM-MOMENTS-CHRIS-DUARTE
Reward: Guaranteed Sapphire Moments Chris Duarte, 85 OVR (PG/SF)
Expires: October 28, 2021 at Midnight PT
HUB-OPTION-PACK
Reward: Diamond Mid-Range Shoe Boost, Diamond Jordan XXXI Shoe, Karl-Anthony Towns Signature, HOF Set Shooter Badge, or Diamond Defensive Rebound Shoe Boost
Expires: October 27, 2021 at Midnight PT
NBA-PRIMETIME-PACKS-MyTEAM
Reward One NBA Primetime Pack, Converse Shoe Pack, or a MyTEAM Token
Expires: October 26, 2021 at Midnight PT
S1-CALL-TO-BALL-SUPER-PACK
Reward: One Colossal, Dunktober, Signature Series, Flash 1, or Flash 2 Pack
Expires: October 25, 2021 at Midnight PT
Hence, as you can see, apart from the new locker codes that have been added for season 2, multiple NBA 2K22 season 1 locker codes are also currently active in the game. A range of new rewards that can help gamers get ahead with respect to their MyCareer mode are available, with all of them active for a few more days to come.