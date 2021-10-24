NBA 2K22 Season 2 locker codes: Featured Dennis Rodman, Chris Duarte and other free rewards added ahead of the new season

NBA 2K22’s season 2 started on 22nd October 2021. The new MyCareer season has the tagline “Be like Mike” as an ode to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. The revamped season has also added a range of new rewards, challenges and other quests that are sure to result in a piqued interest among gamers.

Additionally, the 1.007 update that includes all the season 2 features also added a new Halloween update that will kick in on the 31st of October to celebrate the festival. The new tier system for season 2 includes a pink cancer awareness t-shirt to celebrate Pink Ribbon Day, while the level 40 reward has been revealed to be a go-kart. In this article, we look at all the new locker codes that have been added to NBA 2K22, including the ones that can help gamers acquire free versions of Dennis Rodman and Chris Duarte.

NBA 2K @NBA2K Season 2: Build Your Empire is live 🙌 Start your journey towards building a legacy like MJ in MyCAREER, MyTEAM and The W today. Season 2: Build Your Empire is live 🙌 Start your journey towards building a legacy like MJ in MyCAREER, MyTEAM and The W today. https://t.co/6gZRcw1uuO

NBA 2K22 MyCareer Season 2: All new locker codes for free rewards

Currently, there are exactly two locker codes that guarantee featured versions of Dennis Rodman and Chris Duarte. Chris Duarte, the 24-year old who was selected by the Indiana Pacers via the 13th overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, has received a Sapphire Moments version with an overall of 83.

Additionally, another locker code that guarantees a special evolution version of Dennis Rodman with an 85 overall is also currently active in the game. Apart from the above players, a range of Michael Jordan-themed accessories are also currently available for free by entering a locker code.

A free, featured Dennis Rodman card is currently available on NBA 2K22

NBA 2K22’s Season 2 currently has the following locker codes active in the game:

MyTEAM-NBA75-NETS-SIXERS

Reward: Unknown, revealed during the game on TV without more info

Expires: Unknown Expiration Date

BUILD-YOUR-MyTEAM-EMPIRE

Signature Series II Pack, Diamond Shoe Based, Diamond Shoe Boost, or 5 MyTEAM Tokens

Expires: October 29, 2021 at Midnight PT

THE-WORM-SEASON-2

Reward: Guaranteed Evolution Dennis Rodman, 83 OVR (PF/C)

Expires: December 3, 2021 at 7:59am PT

MyTEAM-MOMENTS-CHRIS-DUARTE

Reward: Guaranteed Sapphire Moments Chris Duarte, 85 OVR (PG/SF)

Expires: October 28, 2021 at Midnight PT

HUB-OPTION-PACK

Reward: Diamond Mid-Range Shoe Boost, Diamond Jordan XXXI Shoe, Karl-Anthony Towns Signature, HOF Set Shooter Badge, or Diamond Defensive Rebound Shoe Boost

Expires: October 27, 2021 at Midnight PT

NBA-PRIMETIME-PACKS-MyTEAM

Reward One NBA Primetime Pack, Converse Shoe Pack, or a MyTEAM Token

Expires: October 26, 2021 at Midnight PT

S1-CALL-TO-BALL-SUPER-PACK

Reward: One Colossal, Dunktober, Signature Series, Flash 1, or Flash 2 Pack

Expires: October 25, 2021 at Midnight PT

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM MJ 🤝 RodmanGet ready to pair up Free Agent Michael Jordan with Evolution Dennis Rodman in Season 2: Build Your Empire. MJ 🤝 RodmanGet ready to pair up Free Agent Michael Jordan with Evolution Dennis Rodman in Season 2: Build Your Empire. https://t.co/ipXfkobypq

Hence, as you can see, apart from the new locker codes that have been added for season 2, multiple NBA 2K22 season 1 locker codes are also currently active in the game. A range of new rewards that can help gamers get ahead with respect to their MyCareer mode are available, with all of them active for a few more days to come.

