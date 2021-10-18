NBA 2K22 MyTeam: Limited edition diamond versions of Russell Westbrook and Zion Williamson added to the game

NBA 2K22 gamers have a limited time opportunity to add pink diamond versions of Russell Westbrook and Zion Williamson as part of the Limited Edition pack currently available in-game. In recent weeks, NBA 2K22 has added a range of limited edition packs that have made for an eye-watering lineup of former NBA players.

Along with the trio of LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade, Michael Jordan also only recently received a pink-diamond featured card with an overall of 95. Additionally, various other legends such as Ben Wallace and Gilbert Arenas have also been added, providing gamers a range of legends to vie for in the MyCareer mode. In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the Russell Westbrook and Zion Williamson cards that are currently available.

NBA 2K22 MyTEAM @NBA2K_MyTEAM Pink Diamond Zion Williamson and Russell Westbrook are now live in Limited Edition Packs ‼️Both players are only available for 24 hours ⏳ Pink Diamond Zion Williamson and Russell Westbrook are now live in Limited Edition Packs ‼️Both players are only available for 24 hours ⏳ https://t.co/zRIH7cvIC6

NBA 2K22: How to acquire limited edition versions of Russell Westbrook and Zion Williamson?

A range of legends apart, some elite diamond version cards of current players have also come out in recent weeks. This includes the likes of Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid and Andre Iguodala along with LeBron James, who has for obvious reasons been a regular feature among NBA 2K22's limited edition cards.

Following the trend, NBA 2K22 announced yesterday that both Russell Westbrook and Zion Williamson are also available in a Limited Edition pack that will go out of circulation at exactly 11:00 AM EST on Sunday, 17th October. Both cards like other pink diamond cards, have an overall of 95, and represent huge upgrades on the normal versions of the two players.

NBA 2K @NBA2K MJ is back in @NBA2K_MyTEAM 🐐 Get him, Ben Wallace, and more great players in all-new Limited Edition Packs. MJ is back in @NBA2K_MyTEAM 🐐 Get him, Ben Wallace, and more great players in all-new Limited Edition Packs. https://t.co/ZFOBx4XaWB

As always, the limited edition packs sell for 15,000 VC and 21,000 MT with a 10-pack deluxe box also available for 135,000 VC with a 20-pack for exactly 300,000 VC. The 20-pack also guarantees a pink diamond card, which means that gamers will be able to get their hands on (at least) one pink diamond card.

Russell Westbrook on Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

Along with Westbrook and Williamson, who have been added to the pack for a limited period of time, the following other players are also part of the Limited Edition pack:

· Joel Embiid - Pink Diamond (95 OVR) - C

· Ben Wallace - Pink Diamond (95 OVR) - C/PF

· Michael Jordan - Pink Diamond (95 OVR) - SG/SF

· Gilbert Arenas - Pink Diamond (95 OVR) - PG/SG

· Lamar Odom - Diamond (93 OVR) - PF/SF

· Antawn Jamison - Diamond (93 OVR) - PF/SF

· Kristaps Porzingis - Amethyst (91 OVR) - C

· Danilo Gallinari - Amethyst (91 OVR) - SF/PF

· Yao Ming - Ruby (89 OVR) - C

· Jabari Parker - Ruby (88 OVR) - PF/C

· Coby White - Ruby (88 OVR) - PG/SG

· Jalen Suggs - Sapphire (86 OVR) - PG/SG

· Jarrett Culver - Sapphire (86 OVR) - SF/PF

Hence, while players might be forced to spend money considering the limited period of time for which the pack is available, a range of elite players are part of the pack, and can be acquired to improve NBA 2K22 MyCareer teams.

