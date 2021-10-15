NBA 2K22 Error Code 727e66ac: How to fix 'Connection Issue' in The Neighborhood

NBA 2K22 was released worldwide on September 10th, 2021. In the forty days since then, the game has already been recognized as one of the best that has ever been released.

This is due to a range of new features and challenges that were introduced as part of the game, with new packs and further updates also adding new elements since NBA 2K22 was released.

However, new features have also meant an increase in server errors and other glitches that have been reported on a regular basis by gamers worldwide. Recently, a plethora of gamers have reported an error code 727e66ac that has especially ruined the recent Cancha Del Mar excursion to Treasure Island challenge that gamers need to complete in order to earn XP multipliers.

The error is also affecting other gamers who are reporting that just visiting the Cancha Del Mar cruise ship is resulting in the error code popping up. In this article, we look at everything gamers can do in order to fix the error.

NBA 2K22 error code 727e66ac: How to fix the issue to complete the Treasure Island challenge?

The latest error code was reported by users earlier as well, and was causing a server connection issue which could only be resolved after restarting the game. However, the Treasure Island excursion challenge, which has specific timings that players need to adhere to in order to visit the island, has resulted in the issue coming up again.

2K Support @2KSupport @3ddykid @almighty410_ We'll gladly take a closer look at this. Could you please open a ticket so we can figure out what's going on? 2kgam.es/2KHelpMe @3ddykid @almighty410_ We'll gladly take a closer look at this. Could you please open a ticket so we can figure out what's going on? 2kgam.es/2KHelpMe.

NBA 2K22 has not officially acknowledged the error code. However, the same was true for multiple previous errors that were silently resolved by the 2K team via further updates.

Hence, the latest error is also expected to be resolved by subsequent updates. For now, gamers can try multiple methods that have been reported to be working on social media.

Firstly, visiting the Gatorade elevator after arriving at the Cancha Del Mar cruise ship appears to be the most straightforward method that does not result in the error code popping up. Gamers have reported that using any of the other elevators is leading to the connection error.

Furthermore, gamers can also join another friend who can then join the treasure island excursion, which is also reportedly not leading to the error popping up.

Finally, other gamers have reported that the error might just be a result of a bad internet connection, with users reporting that simply rebooting the game is also allowing them to join the specific challenge.

Finally, NBA 2K22 also has an active page that updates gamers about any server issues that the game is currently facing. The page can be checked to see if there are any source issues that are resulting in the error code popping up. In such a scenario, gamers are simply advised to wait until the server issue is resolved.

