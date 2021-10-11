NBA 2K22’s Cancha Del Mar excursion to Treasure Island: Everything you need to know to earn XP multipliers

NBA 2K22 is constantly providing gamers with new ways to earn in-game currencies. While VC is important as the currency can be used virtually anywhere in the game, leveling up in the MyCareer mode is also especially important as it gives gamers access to better rewards and in-game currency.

NBA 2K22 added a Treasure Island excursion that can be boarded from the Concha Del Mar at specific times. The Treasure Island allows gamers to compete against each other for increased rewards with just boarding the cruise also resulting in VC and XP rewards. IN this article, we look at everything you need to know about the limited-time event.

NBA 2K @NBA2K The Cruise Ship has anchored ⚓Embark on the first Cancha Del Mar excursion and play games on Treasure Island to earn XP multipliers Starts now on PS4 and XB1 The Cruise Ship has anchored ⚓Embark on the first Cancha Del Mar excursion and play games on Treasure Island to earn XP multipliers Starts now on PS4 and XB1 https://t.co/voUIEDHv2x

NBA 2K22 MyCareer: How to board the Treasure Island cruise ship from the Concha Del Mar?

The Concha Del Mar cruise ship departs for Treasure Island only at specific times. Currently the following schedule has been released which gives gamers the exact time at which they can join the queue and board the ship in order to travel to the Treasure Island:

October 10 - 13:00 EST / 10:00 PST

October 10 - 17:00 EST / 15:00 PST

October 10 - 21:00 EST / 18:00 PST

October 11 - 17:00 EST / 15:00 PST

October 11 - 18:00 EST / 15:00 PST

October 12 - 18:00 EST / 15:00 PST

Hence, the event will continue until October 12th with a total of six specific excursions currently scheduled. Gamers can log into their NBA 2K22’s MyCareer mode at the specific time and board the cruise ship in order to gain the rewards. The mode is usually live for around two hours that gives gamers enough time to acquire a range of XP multipliers.

NBA 2K @NBA2K It’s not always smooth sailing, if you’re having issues re-entering Treasure Island after you’ve left, head to the main menu and load back in It’s not always smooth sailing, if you’re having issues re-entering Treasure Island after you’ve left, head to the main menu and load back in

Since the game mode was introduced, a range of users have reported multiple issues that they were facing. However, the official NBA 2K Twitter account has advised users to simply head back to the main menu and re-enter MyCareer mode. Additionally, the NBA 2K22 developers have also already warned gamers that the rewards might take up to 24 hours to show up in their MyCareer inbox.

Gamers who have already waited more than 24 hours are advised to lodge an official in-game complaint via the support ticket feature.

