What is NBA 2K22 error code 727e66ac?

NBA 2K22 has been out for less than two weeks. It has garnered largely positive reviews as millions of gamers worldwide are exploring every facet of the game.

However, there are bound to be errors and bugs in the first few days of any global game's launch. That is the case with NBA 2K2 as well. Gamers have experienced a host of issues in the game, specifically the 6f8ce31b and 727e66ac Error Codes.

These error codes are old, and appear in practically every version of the game. NBA 2K19 had these errors a lot. But there are a handful of ways you can try to resolve the issue.

2K Sports is working round the clock to ensure a smooth gaming experience by releasing frequent updates and patches. On that note we take a look at Error Code 727e66ac and how to possibly fix it.

What is Error Code 727e66ac, and how to fix it in NBA 2K22?

Error Code 727e66ac in NBA 2K22 is a network connection error. The game is dependent on the internet, so any connectivity issues will lead to an error. That could also be a backend issue, so 2K developers are looking to find a fix for it. This error is almost always shown in the MyCareer mode, but it can be fixed with a few tips and tricks.

1) Off and On again: The first thing you want to try is the age-old trick of turning your system off and then on again. Clear your system/console's cache data and wait for ten minutes before firing up NBA 2K22 again.

2) Connection Check: Check the connections to your system, either the Ethernet cable or the Wi-Fi connection. Check the Open Network Ports. PlayStation uses the following ports for connection with game servers: Port 465 (TCP), Port 983 (TCP), Port 1935 (TCP), 3478 (TCP), 3479 (TCP), 3480 (TCP), Port 3478 (UDP), Port 3479 (UDP) and 10070 – 10080 (TCP). Check your firewall/router for NAT-type restrictions.

3) DNS Server Change: If the error is not resolved after these basic tests, go to Settings and set up a Network Connection under 'Network'. Select Wi-Fi/LAN depending on your connection choice and then choose the 'Custom' option. You should then follow the following instructions:

Set IP Address Settings to Automatic, DHCP Host Name to Do Not Specify, and choose the Manual DNS Settings.

Enter these as your Primary and Secondary DNS servers: 208.67.222.222 (P) and 208.67.220.220 (S). These are Open servers. If they don't work, repeat the steps above and try changing your DNS server to 8.8.8.8 (P) and 8.8.4.4 (S). These are google DNS servers.

Finally set MTU Settings to 'Automatic' and Proxy Server to 'Do Not Use'.

4) New MyPlayer in MyCareer: One trick that has usually worked in the past versions was creating a new MyPlayer for MyCareer. Once you've made your new player, skip the prelude and jump right into the game. Then quit to the main menu and load up your original player. The error code 727e66ac should be gone in NBA 2K22.

5) Check for Updates: Check if your console's software is updated to the latest version. The error could be coming from the console instead of NBA 2K22, which is preventing a proper connection due to an outdated version being used.

Check if NBA 2K22 is updated to its latest version. 2K Sports frequently releases updates and patches to fix errors in NBA 2K22. So keep your game up to date and check if any update is pending in the game.

