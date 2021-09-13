NBA 2K22 MyCareer: Best builds with shades of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant

Ever since NBA 2K22 was released, gamers from all around the world have been showing off their builds from MyPlayer Builder in MyCareer. Everyone believes their version is the unstoppable one as millions of gamers try and recreate NBA legends. Who wouldn't want to build Kobe Bryant or Shaquille O'Neal from the 2001 LA Lakers?

On that note, let's take a look at one of the most unstoppable teams in NBA history, the Golden State Warriors' dynasty days with their death lineup. The trio of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson was so unbelievably lethal that they could arguably stack up against any trio in NBA history and beat them.

"They know who we are." - KD



The Warriors destroyed the Nuggets 142-111

Curry: 31 PTS (10-18 FG, 8-13 3PT) 4 AST

Klay: 31 PTS (13-19 FG, 5-8 3PT), 3 STL

Durant: 27 PTS (11-15 FG, 5-7 3PT), 6 ASTpic.twitter.com/vYZeTvNo99 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 16, 2019

The Golden State Warriors were simply running over teams in the NBA during their heydays. Stephen Curry won back-to-back MVPs and led his team to the NBA Finals in both those years (2015 and 2016).

They won the title in 2015 and broke several records en route to a record-setting 73-wins the next campaign. If that wasn't enough, they added Kevin Durant in the offseason, and the 2017 Warriors went 16-1 in the playoffs, the best postseason record in NBA history.

They won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, but came up short of a three-peat due to injuries to Klay Thompson and Durant.

NBA 2K22 Builds: 2017 Golden State Warriors' Big 3

So let's take a look at the builds with shades of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant for NBA 2K22 current gen.

Note 1: The skill breakdown and physical profiles are pie charts in NBA 2K22. The % figures mentioned are not exact values but just rough estimates to give you an idea of which pie chart to choose.

Note 2: Badges can vary in NBA 2K22 as you change and select player attributes.

So without further ado, let's get started:

Stephen Curry - Playmaking Shot Creator

Stephen Curry is the joint highest-rated player in NBA 2K22.

It is the ideal point guard in the NBA today and also in NBA 2K22. It's a small, quick guard who can get his own shot while also creating for his teammates. Shooting is the main skill of this guard build, so he will draw defenders towards him and indirectly open up his teammates.

Position: Point Guard.

Skill Breakdown: 45% Shooting, 27% Playmaking, 14% Finishing, 14% Defense.

Physical Profile: High Agility, Medium Vertical, Low Strength.

Player Creation: Body Type - Slight, Height - 6' 2", Weight- 167 lbs, Wingspan - 74.5".

Takeover: Spot Up Shooter.

To set up potential for this NBA 2K22 point guard build, you will need to max out the first two Finishing attributes - Close Shot and Driving layup. Driving Dunk can be halfway filled (up to 60). The rest of the Finishing badges can either be left as they are or given minor upgrades like one or two points depending on how many upgrades you have left for this NBA 2K22 build.

You can either max out everything in Shooting or max out the first three and keep Post Fade at 77. The second option will give you enough shooting badges and also leave attribute upgrades for the rest. But we recommend maxing out everything.

All Playmaking attributes need to be maxed out except Post Control, which can be upgraded by a few points. And finally, in Defense/Rebounding, the point guard-related attributes can be maxed out - Lateral Quickness, Steals and Perimeter Defense. If you have any attribute upgrades left, invest in Finishing or Defensive Rebounding.

Badges: This build will give you 56 badges in NBA 2K22, with 25 in Shooting and 24 in Playmaking along with six in Defense/Rebounding and one in Finishing. You can choose HOF badges in Shooting and Playmaking, such as Volume Shooter, Tireless Shooter, Circus Threes, Hot Zone Hunter, Clutch Shooter, Quick First Step and/or Ankle Breaker.

Shades of: Stephen Curry, Chris Paul.

Kevin Durant - 3-Level Scorer

Kevin Durant (with the Golden State Warriors) is the joint highest-rated player in NBA 2K22

It is the ultimate scoring weapon for your team in NBA 2K22 who can get his shot from anywhere on the floor. This player has one job - get a bucket - and it can do so over any defender and against any defensive strategy.

Position: Small Forward.

Skill Breakdown: 36% Shooting, 36% Finishing, 14% Playmaking, 14% Defense.

Physical Profile: High Agility, Medium Vertical, Low Strength.

Player Creation: Body Type - Built, Height - 6'9", Weight- 195 lbs, Wingspan - 84".

Takeover: Spot Up Shooter.

To build this player on NBA 2K22, you need to max out all the attributes in Finishing, except Post Hook and Close Shot. Keep Close Shot at a little below maximum (around 83) and keep Post Hook at minimum. Under the Shooting category, max out everything except Post Fade, which you can keep around 75.

Under Playmaking, max out Ball Handle and leave everything else around 65. This player is your ultimate bail-out at the end of shot clocks and will specialise in scoring; you don't need to give him playmaking attributes.

Finally, in Defense/Rebounding, max out everything except Interior Defense, Steal and Block, which can be kept at 60, 55 and 65, respectively. The defensive attributes won't be high to begin with. If you have anything remaining, invest in Pass Accuracy or Interior Defense.

Badges: For this build, you'll get 53 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K22 - nine in Playmaking, 12 in Defense/Rebounding, 16 in Finishing and 16 in Shooting. You can choose HOF badges in Shooting, such as Deadeye, Tireless Shooter and Circus Threes.

Shades of: Kevin Durant, Brandon Ingram.

Klay Thompson - Two-Way Sharpshooter

Klay Thompson's rating fell down to 87 in NBA 2K22 [Image Source: Bay Area News Group]

It is the ideal '3-and-D' player for your team in NBA 2K22. This player can shoot lights out from beyond the arc, and also lock down players in defense.

Position: Shooting Guard.

Skill Breakdown: 45% Shooting, 27% Defense/Rebounding, 14% Finishing, 14% Playmaking.

Physical Profile: High Agility, Medium Vertical, Low Strength.

Player Creation: Body Type - Slight, Height - 6'6", Weight- 200 lbs, Wingspan - 78.9".

Takeover: Lockdown Defense.

To build this player in NBA 2K22, you need to max out all the attributes in Finishing, except Post Hook and Standing Dunk, which can be kept at around 45. Under the Shooting category, max out Mid-range and Three-point shot while keeping Free Throw at 80 and Post Fade at 56.

Under Playmaking, max out the first two attributes - Pass Accuracy and Ball Handle while keeping Post Control at the minimum. In Defense/Rebounding, max out everything except Interior Defense, Block and Offensive Rebound, which can be kept at 60, 40 and minimum, respectively.

Badges: This build will give you 56 badges in NBA 2K22, with 26 in Shooting and ten in Playmaking along with 19 in Defense/Rebounding and one in Finishing. You can choose HOF badges in Shooting and Defense such as Volume Shooter, Tireless Shooter, Circus Threes, Pick Pocket and/or Clamps.

Also Read

Shades of: Klay Thompson, Ray Allen, CJ McCollum.

You may also like: NBA 2K22: Best Archetypes in the game.

Edited by Bhargav