NBA 2K22: Best Archetypes in the game

Ever since NBA 2K22 was released, gamers from around the world have rushed to build their best player on MyPlayer Builder in MyCareer.

The most common positions that everyone loves creating are the guard and small forward. These positions are now the hype around the league. Everyone has seemingly fallen in love with the three-point line, and one can score in a variety of ways with various builds in NBA 2K22.

If you have the right build, any player in any position can be dominant. Get the perfect build for Shaquille O'Neal or Tim Duncan, and you will find yourself spamming these players in NBA 2K22. On that note, let's take a look at all the best builds in each position to give you an unstoppable player from any spot on the floor.

NBA 2K22 Archetypes: Best build in each position

Naturally, players come in all shapes and sizes and with a variety of skills. For example, Magic Johnson, who is regarded by many as the greatest point guard of all time, is a 6' 9" beast who defended at a high level and led the league in assists. On the other hand, Stephen Curry, who is regarded by many as the second-best point guard, right behind the Magic, is a 6' 3" wiry player who can shoot lights out, but he hasn't led the league in assists, even once.

Similarly, for the power forward, you can have a dominant post player or a stretch four who can pick the offense and shoot from anywhere. Tim Duncan rarely shot threes, whereas Dirk Nowitzki shot 40% from beyond the arc.

So you can create your player at each position as you like, but there are certain builds that can be considered as unstoppable demigods. So without further ado, let's get to them.

Note 1: The skill breakdown and physical profiles are pie charts in NBA 2K22. The % figures mentioned are not exact values but just rough numbers to give you an idea of which pie chart to choose.

Note 2: Badges can vary in NBA 2K22 as you change and select player attributes.

Center - Paint Beast

Shaquille O'Neal with the LA Lakers [Source: EpicBuzzer]

It is the ultimate unstoppable force in the paint for your team in NBA 2K22. If you get the ball to him in the low post, it is almost always an automatic bucket. It can also defend at a high clip while grabbing boards in traffic.

Skill Breakdown: 36% Finishing, 36% Defense/Rebounding, 14% Shooting, 14% Playmaking.

Physical Profile: High Strength, Medium Agility and Low Vertical.

Player Creation: Body Type - Burly, Height - 7'1", Weight - 280 lbs, Wingspan - 94".

Takeover: Rim Protector.

To set your potential with this build in NBA 2K22, you'll need to max out Close Shot, Standing Dunk and Post Hook in the Finishing category while keeping everything else at the minimum. You should leave every attribute in the Shooting category to minimum. This player will live in the low post, and his Shooting attributes can be left untouched.

Under Playmaking attributes, max out everything. Other than Post Control, everything else will have low potential, to begin with. And finally, in the Defense/Rebounding category, max out everything except Steal, which can be kept at around 50.

Badges: For this build, you'll get 61 Badge Upgrades in NBA 2K22 - 24 in Finishing, 24 in Defense/Rebounding, 12 in Playmaking and one in Shooting. You can choose HOF badges in Finishing, such as Relentless Finisher, Backdown Punisher, Fancy Footwork and/or Drop Stepper. You can also choose badges in Defense/Rebounding in NBA 2K22, such as Rebound Chaser and/or Rim Protector.

Shades of: Shaquille O'Neal, Hassan Whiteside, Andre Drummond.

Power Forward - Glass-Cleaning Finisher

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the joint highest-rated player in NBA 2K22.

It is the most dominant form of power forward today who can dominate the paint at both ends of the floor for your team in NBA 2K22. If this player gets the ball in the post, it is almost always a bucket.

Skill Breakdown: 45% Finishing, 27% Defense/Rebounding, 14% Shooting, 14% Playmaking.

Physical Profile: High Agility, Medium Vertical, Low Strength.

Player Creation: Body Type - Burly, Height - 6'9", Weight - 195 lbs, Wingspan - 90".

Takeover: Slasher.

To build this player on NBA 2K22, you need to max out everything except Post Hook, which can be kept at the minimum. Under the Shooting category, leave everything at the minimum, except Post Fade, which can be a little over minimum potential (around 50).

Max out everything under Playmaking. In Defense/Rebounding, max out everything except Lateral Quickness and Steal, which can be kept at the minimum rating of 70. If you have any attribute upgrades remaining, invest them in Free Throw and Mid-Range shots.

Badges: This build will give you 65 badges in NBA 2K22, with 26 in Finishing and 24 in Defense/Rebounding, one in Shooting and 14 in Playmaking. You can choose HOF badges in Finishing and Defense/Rebounding, such as Fearless Finisher, Relentless Finisher, Rebound Chaser, Rim Protector and/or Posterizer.

Shades of: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zion Williamson, Shawn Kemp.

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav