NBA 2K22 MyTeam Prime Time 5 and new locker codes: Everything you need to know

NBA 2K22 has already been touted as one of the best games that the 2K series has ever seen. Transformations in game mechanisms and other new features apart, the game also has regular player packs, with the Prime Time series seeing a total of five packs being released so far.

The Prime Time 4 pack that was released last week included multiple diamond rated cards including legends and some current NBA players as well. The same trend has been followed with respect to the Prime Time 5 pack, with former LA Lakers star Julius Randle and 2021 NBA champion Jrue Holiday also receiving featured versions of their cards in the latest pack.

In this article, we look at everything you need to know about the Prime Time 5 pack and the related locker codes.

Locker Code 🚨 Use this code for the latest Primetime V Pack, Gold Adidas Shoe Pack or Limitless Takeoff Badge Pack.Available for one week

NBA 2K22 MyTeam adds Prime Time 5 pack and related locker code

As usual, the latest Prime Time pack includes two diamond rated cards, with Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine also receiving a 94-rated diamond card. The following cards have been added as part of the Prime Time 5 pack:

Diamond 94 OVR Grant Hill (SF/PF)

Diamond 94 OVR Zach LaVine (SG/SF)

Amethyst 91 OVR Julius Randle (PF/C)

Amethyst 91 OVR Jrue Holiday (PG/SG)

Ruby 89 OVR Mo Williams (PG/SG)

Sapphire 86 OVR Donyelle Marshall (PF/SF)

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22

Hence, apart from the three former players, all of the featured cards in the Prime Time 5 pack are active in the NBA. Like every Prime Time pack, Prime Time 5 is also set to add multiple season objectives that players can complete in order to earn extra rewards.

Of course, gamers might need to grind for VC before splurging on the packs. Individual packs are available for 7500 VC or 10,500 MT while a 10-pack bundle can be bought for a discounted price of 67,500 VC.

Finally, a 20-pack bundle can also be bought for exactly 135,000 VC. Again, the Prime Time 5 pack is also accompanied by the following locker code:

· PRIMETIME-ZACH-LAVINE-MyTEAM: Primetime V Pack, Gold Adidas Shoe Pack, or Limitless Takeoff Badge Pack.

Hence, the locker code mentioned above does not guarantee players the Prime Time 5 pack. However, NBA 2K22 regularly adds free locker codes that can be entered in-game to gain extra rewards.

