NBA 2K22 in-game challenges: Everything you need to know about the 1 million VC in-line skates race

NBA 2K22 has added a range of new methods for players to earn VC and other in-game currency. The MyCareer mode in the new game has undergone a huge transformation which has given the map a GTA-esque feel, with a range of activities and challenges that can be completed to earn VC.

One such challenge series is the “In-game challenge,” with NBA 2K22 having released a comprehensive set of rules that are applicable with respect to the specific quests.

Since last week, NBA 2K22 has been released a “race of the week” challenge. The first edition allowed the winners to win as much as 1 million VC, which needless to say is a huge amount with respect to NBA 2K22.

In this article, we look at everything you ought to know about the in-line skates race that has been announced for next week.

NBA 2K @NBA2K Our Race of the Week winner just earned 1MIL VC 🤑 You next?Next race is in Inline Skates and ends Wednesday 8/13 8pm PT. PS5 and XB Series X|S only 🛼 Our Race of the Week winner just earned 1MIL VC 🤑 You next?Next race is in Inline Skates and ends Wednesday 8/13 8pm PT. PS5 and XB Series X|S only 🛼 https://t.co/haY9tP1h02

All the information about the NBA 2K22 latest race of the week challenge

The race of the week challenge series is one of many that are expected to be released as part of the In-game challenge series. A range of specific rules are applicable with respect to the challenges, with NBA 2K22 posting about the specific challenges on Twitter in advance.

The challenge posting will include all the relevant information with respect to the will include the event date, end date and time, how to participate, and the prize(s). As far as eligibility is concerned, a working NBA 2K account is all gamers need in order to be eligible for the rewards.

Only one entry with respect to individual challenges is allowed, and players will be given a specific entry period date after which they will not be able to register for the challenges.

Hence, the in-line skate race that is expected to be added as an update next week will also have a related post released at a later date which will contain all the relevant information with respect to the challenge. The race is scheduled to end at 8 PM PT on 13th October, 2021, which means that it can be expected to be added at least a day in advance.

Gamers are advised to keep a look out for the specific Twitter post on the official channel regarding the in-line skates race challenge. Finally, the in-game challenges have until now only been added for next generation console users ie. PS5 and Xbox X/S. The same challenge can be expected to added for current-gen console users at a later date.

