NBA 2K22: All answers for 2KTV Episode 4 that can earn you up to 3500 VC

NBA 2K22 has, in a short period of time, convinced fans that it is one of the best games released in the NBA 2K series. The biggest reason for its popularity is the large overhaul of the MyCareer mode, with a range of new activities, features, locations and quests added to the game.

There is a wide range of NBA 2K22 activities that players can do to earn some extra in-game currency. One of the easiest ways to earn VC in the game is by answering the NBA 2KTV quiz questions correctly.

In this article, we take a look at all the answers for the latest NBA 2KTV episode 4 quiz.

NBA 2K22 2KTV Episode 4 answer sheet: Earn 3500 VC by answering 20 questions

The latest episode of NBA 2KTV's quiz has a total of 20 questions. These questions need to be answered correctly in order for players to earn rewards.

The questions in NBA 2KTV's Season 8 Episode 4, "Dayfri & JBM," can earn gamers exactly 3500 VC.

Players need to answer the following questions in order to obtain the rewards associated with NBA 2KTV's Season 8 Episode 4:

What event features new music released each week? Club 2K Which team did Wizards District Gaming defeat in the 2021 NBA 2K League Finals? Jazz Gaming Which player from Wizards District Gaming won the 2020 NBA 2K League Finals MVP Award? Dayfri Which team did Wizards District Gaming not face in the 2021 NBA 2K League Playoffs? Lakers Gaming Which player from Wizards District Gaming won the NBA 2K21 League Finals MVP Award? JBM How many players from Wizards District Gaming were NBA 2K League All-Stars this season? 3 What is the name of the new NBA 2K League team that will be based in Mexico? DUX Gaming Which level in Season 1 of MyCareer rewards you with new playful emotes? 16 Which of the following is not a reward in Season 1 of MyCareer? Electric Scooter Who do you think has the best handles in the NBA? Choose any answer How often do you practice your dribbling in NBA 2K22? Choose any answer When do you use dribble moves the most? Choose any answer Including this year, how many seasons has Scott Moak been the PA announcer for the Kings? 20 What year did the Kings relocate to Sacramento? 1985 Who did the Kings draft with the 9th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft? Davion Mitchell What city was the Kings franchise located in before Sacramento? Kansas City What is the most points you scored in a single game of MyCareer? Choose any answer Which of these MyCareer plays do you like the best? Choose any answer What is the name of the guest services representative aboard the Cancha Del Mar? Robin Which level in Season 1 of MyCareer rewards you with an extra badge point? 39

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22

Some of these questions test gamers on their NBA and overall basketball knowledge. Meanwhile, the other questions are related to the NBA 2K22 game itself. Hence, players might need some help to answer all the questions correctly.

As mentioned before, players can earn up to 3500 VC by answering all 20 questions. The currency will automatically be added to their in-game account.

More episodes of the NBA 2KTV on NBA 2K22 can be expected to be released soon.

