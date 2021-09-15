NBA 2K22 tips and tricks: What you need to know while playing the game

NBA 2K22's launch has turned into a major sensation in the basketball world. Seeing as we have no NBA action until October 19th, everyone has cashed in on the NBA 2K22 hype. Whoever got their hands on the game has showered it with praise and many are calling it one of the best versions ever.

Solo DF @YT_Solo Real talk, shoutout to 2K and all of the employees working on NBA 2K22. There was an all around great launch AND they’re making quick fixes to errors within the game. Ya love to see it 💚 @NBA2K Real talk, shoutout to 2K and all of the employees working on NBA 2K22. There was an all around great launch AND they’re making quick fixes to errors within the game. Ya love to see it 💚 @NBA2K

As gamers explore new features and quests, it is handy to learn certain tips and tricks to help you progress faster in NBA 2K22. It is unlike previous versions as many aspects of the game have been given a major overhaul. They have added new badges, dribble moves, jump shots and a whole new 'The City' and 'Neighborhood' on a cruise ship called Cancha Del Mar. Naturally, not everyone is familiar with these features and game modes. Even avid NBA 2K gamers are still in the process of exploring every facet of this latest version.

We'll take a look at a few tips and tricks for NBA 2K22 to give you a little headway.

What should you know to progress faster in NBA 2K22?

Gym Rat Challenge as seen in NBA 2K22 [Source: AOTF]

NBA 2K22 is one of the biggest games in the series with 2K Sports introducing new features and game modes. If you are new to the NBA 2K series or are playing this version for the first time, these tips and tricks will help you get a headstart over your counterparts who aren't familiar with these helpful hints.

#1 Spin the Wheel Daily and Use Locker Codes for MyTeam - Make these your daily habits as there is literally no harm is doing so. Spin the Wheel and you never know when you hit the jackpot and get your hands on some crazy reward. Moreover, NBA 2K22 has continued it's tradition of Locker Codes which you enter in MyTeam to get specific bonuses in the game. NBA 2K22 used to release these Locker Codes weekly but have become more frequent with them now.

#2 Choose the college route then join the G-League in MyCareer - One of the biggest decisions in the game is choosing between college and the G-League. What you decide will determine your future ahead including which team you go to, where you get picked in the draft and the contract you receive. You can see the advantages for both options here.

However, you don't have to pick just one. Choose the college route first and then go to the G-League for the ultimate experience for both. By the time you declare for the NBA Draft, you'll arguably be the best prospect in the nation. Don't choose G-League first because you can never go back to college again once you've relinquished your amateur status.

#3 Completely grind MyPlayer - Grinding MyPlayer involves finishing the challenges, playing more games, not skipping practice, going to the Gatorade Gym facility, all of it. If you choose to skip these processes, you'll find yourself losing the first few games you play based on simple lack of experience. Pick one jump shot and stick to it because changing to a new jump shot makes you inconsistent. Repeatedly practice your jump shots, free throws and dribble moves.

#4 Build a player that fits your style - Most importantly, build a player that is suitable for your style of play and not one that everyone is recommending you or one that you read is the best build somewhere. Every player has a unique style of play and it is advisable that you choose your best version of MyPlayer. For example, Magic Johnson is a 6-foot-9 playmaking and defending beast whereas Stephen Curry is a 6-foot-3 lean sharpshooter but they're both considered Hall of Fame point guards.

Build the type of player you want to play with and don't get seduced into choosing the type of player that everyone is hyping up. Curry might be the best shooter in the game but if you like to play with a center, do so. Keep in mind to choose the right takeover for your build and test it. You might build a perfect player but the wrong takeover can mess things up.

#5 Grind and acquire the Gym Rat badge - Everyone you play with or against will be certainly be grinding for the Gym Rat badge. It is one of the most coveted badges in the game as it serves as a permanent boost to your player's Speed, Acceleration, Stamina, Vertical and Strength, while also adding an extra portion to your Stamina Meter. You will simply never have to set foot in the gym again. The process of acquiring it is not the easiest but certainly doable for an average player as well. You can find out how to get one here.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar