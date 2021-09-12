How to get a gym rat badge in NBA 2K22 current gen and what does it do?

Ever since NBA 2K22 was released, millions of gamers from around the world are rushing to explore the new overhauls and additions in the game. 2K Sports has introduced numerous new features such as new badges, a brand new The City for a narrative story experience, a Cruise ship as a neighborhood, new in-game mechanics and new NBA challenges, to name a few.

Welcome to #NBA2K22 The City & MyCAREER. Shout out to the incredible Visual Concepts for this 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/B6dFPVy6ew — Ronnie 2K 2K22 (@Ronnie2K) September 7, 2021

Looking at years past, the Gym Rat badge has always been a coveted asset for gamers as it boosts your player by drastic margins and isn't easy to get.

NBA 2K22 MyCareer: Gym Rat badge, explained

Gatorage Training Facility as seen in NBA 2K22 [Source: AOTF]

The gym rate badge has always been a favorite among gamers in the NBA 2K community as it boosts your player's physical attributes without extra hard work. In Next Gen, one has to grind the Gym Rat Challenge in the Gatorade Training Facility and complete three-star or higher quality workouts 50 times to unlock the Gym Rat badge.

This process takes a minimum of 10-12 weeks as each training activity maxes out at 5 three-star finishes a week.

This method of grinding can be incredibly frustrating as it feels like it has been designed to fail and frustrate the player. 2K Sports hasn't given a major overhaul to this aspect of the game so gamers are bound to get annoyed and take time with this process of earning the Gym Rat Badge.

However, millions of gamers will still go through the torment of finishing this two-to-three month-long task because it is reward at the end feels like it was all worth it.

What does the Gym Rat badge do in NBA 2K22?

Everyone is rushing to earn the Gym Rat badge in NBA 2K22 because it serves as a permanent boost to your player's Speed, Acceleration, Stamina, Vertical and Strength, while also adding an extra portion to your Stamina Meter.

It is a method to permanently get rid of the training facility and never work out in NBA 2K22.

In NBA 2K22 Next gen, it doesn't show up as a stat but is rather an "always active" feature for your player. 2K Sports producer Zach Timmerman engaged with concerned fans on Twitter and clarified the change in NBA 2K22.

In next gen there is no +4 to physicals. Its an "under the hood" modifier to the results that can occur in the game when these physical attributes are used. Gym Rat essentially turns this modifier on at all times without needing to go to the gym — Zach Timmerman 2K22 (@CHoops4Life) September 10, 2021

How to get the Gym Rat badge in NBA 2K22 current gen?

The easiest way to get the gym rat badge in NBA 2K22 current gen is to win an NBA championship. Just like previous years of NBA 2K, gamers will have to go through the entire regular season and playoffs, win the championship and unlock this feature.

Fortunately, once you become a starter for your team in MyCareer, you can simply simulate the regular season and skip right to the postseason so you will not have to go through 40+ games.

Also Read

Also Read: NBA 2K22: Best Archetypes in the game

Edited by Rohit Mishra