NBA 2K22: How to find a player’s hot zones?

NBA 2K22 is already being recognized as one of the best games that the overall series has seen thus far. The game has added a range of new features, player packs, locations and other quests as part of its season 2 which has added to the overall excitement. Currently, NBA 2K22 also has a Halloween update live with a range of free rewards and theme changes across the MyTeam Neighborhood.

Regardless, some new features are revamped versions of older mechanisms that are bound to confuse gamers. One of such aspects is the hot zones with respect to a player’s shooting. Hot zones refer to particular areas of the court from where a player has the best chance of scoring successfully. In this article, we will look at everything you need to know about finding hot zones in NBA 2K22.

NBA 2K22: How to find hot zones in various game modes?

There are two different mechanisms with respect to checking a player’s hot zone in the MyTeam and other game modes. In NBA 2K22, hot zones can be checked by simply going to the individual player’s card and selecting the hot zone option by scrolling down through the statistics until you reach the relevant section.

Here, gamers will be able to see areas of court marked in blue or red. The red areas signify the places from which particular players have the highest chance of converting a shot from. The blue areas represent the court spaces from where the player has been converting the least amount of shots.

The gray area represents neutral zones where the overall shot success depends solely on the quality of the shot. Gamers need to know the hot zones with respect to their best players and can exploit the feature to increase their chances of scoring in-game.

For the MyTeam mode, hot zones can be accessed by simply clicking on the relevant player and then scrolling through the statistics until the relevant option pops up. MyCareer mode allows gamers to access hot zones by scrolling through the relevant bios in the in-game roster. This mechanism has increased in importance with respect to NBA 2K22 and allows gamers to increase their chances of taking the best shots across all game modes, both online and offline.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar