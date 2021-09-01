NBA 2K22 to introduce official Public Address Announcers for all NBA teams: Here's what we know so far

The NBA 2K22 game is set to be released on September 10th. The game initially announced a range of new features, including an all-new Neighborhood and MyCareer customizations. Earlier today ie. On September 1st, the NBA 2K team announced a range of upgrades in gameplay features on both offense and defense, with new signature size-ups, dribble sequences and gameplay IQ set to undergo a major revamp in NBA 2K22.

#NBA2K22 GAMEPLAY NEWS



This was followed by another announcement as NBA 2K22 is also introducing real NBA public announcers to make in-game calls, live commentary and other announcements.

NBA 2K22 to introduce official Public Address Announcers for all NBA teams

The announcer's announcement was accompanied by a trailer that features a range of official NBA announcers, including Denver Nuggets’ Kyle Speller, Chicago Bulls’ Tommy Edwards New York Knicks’ Mike and the Philadelphia 76ers’ Matt Cord. Apart from adding real-life play-by-play commentary from every NBA team’s announcer, the game will also feature arena announcements and other kinds of in-game calls from the NBA PAs.

We're taking on a new level of realism by adding every NBA team’s Public Address Announcer in game 🎙️💯



Listen to the in-arena announcements and calls from legendary PA announcers in #NBA2K22



NBA 2K22 is the first game in the series to introduce real-life announcers, with the move being made in order to add an extra layer of realism to the game. Mike Walczewski, who has been the arena voice of Madison Square Garden since 1989, said the following of the move:

“After last year, I think we all have a renewed appreciation for the noise and cheers that fill an NBA arena each night. With the style and enthusiasm of every team’s PA announcer now in the game, I truly feel that NBA 2K22 players will experience the thrill and the drama of stepping onto their home-court firsthand.”

Some of the PA announcers have acquired legendary status among NBA fans with arena voices of Pas such as Philadelpjhia 76ers’ Matt Cord acquiring a bit of a cult status among fans. Cord had the following to say about the move:

“From the fans to the PA announcers, each team truly has its own distinct atmosphere and energy. NBA 2K22 is capturing the essence of each arena to further immerse players in the sights and sounds of a true NBA experience. I’m proud that I can help bring the game to life, especially for all the Sixers fans playing, because they feed off of me and I feed off of them. They are an incredibly passionate fanbase.”

Announcements with respect to new features for NBA 2K22 have been difficult to materialize, with the past week seeing a range of announcements being made with respect to the game. NBA 2K22 is no less than 10 days away from its official release, with the game surely developing a buzz across the world in recent weeks.

